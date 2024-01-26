Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024
Riva Vista Riverfront Resort / IDIN Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsRiva Vista Riverfront Resort / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, SofaRiva Vista Riverfront Resort / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BedRiva Vista Riverfront Resort / IDIN Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsRiva Vista Riverfront Resort / IDIN Architects - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hostel
Chiang Rai, Thailand
  • Architects: IDIN Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5530
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:DOF Sky | Ground
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arco Thailand, Biowood, COTTO, Kohler, Pammastic, Tiger Brand-Terrazo
Riva Vista Riverfront Resort / IDIN Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© DOF Sky | Ground

“Riva Vista Riverfront Resort” is a 61-key hotel situated next to Kok River in the heart of Chiang Rai province. Known for its distinctive ancient traditions, Chiang Rai is experiencing rapid growth in recent years and has become one of Thailand’s famous destinations. The brief requires a design of a medium-size hotel on a site that is adjacent to a river in the heart of a city. It has to answer to the lifestyle of city dwellers, who are the main target users of the project. The architect’s intention is, therefore, to capture the essence of modernity with a vernacular Northern Thai character and deconstruct both aspects into one seemingly peculiar “dish” that uses vernacular ingredients but is prepared in modern techniques - a mixture of both old and new.

Riva Vista Riverfront Resort / IDIN Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© DOF Sky | Ground

Due to the site’s unique location, which is divided by a road and separated into two plots, one of the plots has its frontage along the bank of the Kok River, one of Chiang Rai’s main waterways. The all-day dining, as well as the main suites, are placed in a building in this plot to take advantage of the river view. A single corridor is used in the design to allow all guestrooms to have a river view, while the building is divided into two parts to open the view to the existing giant raintree and to connect to the walkway leading to the riverfront. On the second land plot located behind the road, the L-shaped building wrapped around a main pool, with direct private access from each guestroom to compensate for the lack of river view. The building mass consists of a lobby, a seminar room, a fitness center, and a spa, creating an enclosed court with a swimming pool in the center, which can be closed off for private parties.

Riva Vista Riverfront Resort / IDIN Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© DOF Sky | Ground
Riva Vista Riverfront Resort / IDIN Architects - Image 23 of 28
Plan
Riva Vista Riverfront Resort / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Windows
© DOF Sky | Ground
Riva Vista Riverfront Resort / IDIN Architects - Image 28 of 28
Diagram
Riva Vista Riverfront Resort / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© DOF Sky | Ground

From the concept of mixing modern form with the architectural language of Lanna vernacular architecture, the architect creates contrast through the juxtaposition between the solid and openness in combination with the stillness and simplicity of the white color scheme. This idea of contrast extends inwards to the interior, where traditional Lanna architectural elements such as colors and materials are borrowed and integrated into the design. These include vernacular elements such as “Tern” (เติ๋น); a multifunctional raised platform, “Kwan” (ควั่น); a traditional hanging storage resembling a crossing wooden grid on the ceiling and “Raan-Nam” (ร้านน้ำ); a shelf traditionally used to hold a welcoming water jug for passerby, all of which are used along the interior furniture that purposely showcase traditional wood joints to highlight influence of Lanna architectural elements. 

Riva Vista Riverfront Resort / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© DOF Sky | Ground
Riva Vista Riverfront Resort / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© DOF Sky | Ground

The layout of the guestroom is designed with the bathroom separated on the side to grant each room a river view. This separation in the layout also creates sets of alternating protrusions, resulting in more complex facade layers that contrast well with the simple facade on the road-facing side. Moreover, the facades facing the road of both buildings also used wooden door elements and repurposed them as shading devices for the corridor with insertions of tree pots in different positions, thus creating a unique architectural language that is distinctive for this project. 

Riva Vista Riverfront Resort / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© DOF Sky | Ground

