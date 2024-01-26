Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  5. Private House in Tvaladi / NS Studio

Private House in Tvaladi / NS Studio

Private House in Tvaladi / NS Studio

Private House in Tvaladi / NS Studio - Exterior Photography, WindowsPrivate House in Tvaladi / NS Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsPrivate House in Tvaladi / NS Studio - Interior Photography, BeamPrivate House in Tvaladi / NS Studio - Interior Photography, Beam

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Tvaladi, Georgia
Private House in Tvaladi / NS Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Grigory Sokolinsky
Private House in Tvaladi / NS Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Grigory Sokolinsky

Text description provided by the architects. The private house in the Georgian village of Tvaladi represents a synthesis of old and new, which is expressed by the combination of modern forms and the old stone façade.

Private House in Tvaladi / NS Studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Grigory Sokolinsky
Private House in Tvaladi / NS Studio - Interior Photography, Beam, Brick
© Grigory Sokolinsky

One-storey volume is built of stone and wood constructions, which are to some extent a large part of the interior.

Private House in Tvaladi / NS Studio - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade
© Grigory Sokolinsky
Private House in Tvaladi / NS Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Beam, Windows
© Grigory Sokolinsky
Private House in Tvaladi / NS Studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Grigory Sokolinsky
Private House in Tvaladi / NS Studio - Image 30 of 57
Plan - 1st floor

Large format apertures on the façade allow us to turn the surrounding nature into part of the interior and get the volume better combined with the environment.

Private House in Tvaladi / NS Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Grigory Sokolinsky

The interior focuses on the symbiosis of rough and subtle elements and their balance. There was placed a cellar perpendicularly to the house, with the same architectural visual that creates an overall composition of the area.

Private House in Tvaladi / NS Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Grigory Sokolinsky

Project gallery

About this office
NS Studio
Office

Materials

WoodSteelStone

Cite: "Private House in Tvaladi / NS Studio" 26 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012613/private-house-in-tvaladi-ns-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

