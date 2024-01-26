Private House in Tvaladi / NS Studio

+ 52

Architecture / Interior Design: Luka Chaganava, Nini Chanturia

Program / Use / Building Function: Private House

City: Tvaladi

Country: Georgia

Text description provided by the architects. The private house in the Georgian village of Tvaladi represents a synthesis of old and new, which is expressed by the combination of modern forms and the old stone façade.

One-storey volume is built of stone and wood constructions, which are to some extent a large part of the interior.

Large format apertures on the façade allow us to turn the surrounding nature into part of the interior and get the volume better combined with the environment.

The interior focuses on the symbiosis of rough and subtle elements and their balance. There was placed a cellar perpendicularly to the house, with the same architectural visual that creates an overall composition of the area.