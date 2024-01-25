Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Nam Sua House / TTDESIGN.vn

Nam Sua House / TTDESIGN.vn

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Tân Hiệp, Vietnam
  • Architects: TTDESIGN.vn
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  294
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Quang Tran
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AALighting, INAX, Toto, Vicem Ha Tien, Vĩnh Tường
  • Construction: TTH Build
  • Aluminum And Glass Construction: Duc Thiet
  • Woodwork: Mr. Buu
  • Metalwork: Mr. Tan
  • Lighting Consultant: Mr. Tho
  • Electromechanical Design: Mr. Tuan
  • Greenery: Mr. Tung
  • City: Tân Hiệp
  • Country: Vietnam
Nam Sua House / TTDESIGN.vn - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Text description provided by the architects. Mushroom Jellyfish House is on the outskirts of Saigon, where the houses are not close together and are mostly the same (corrugated iron roofs) then Mushroom Jellyfish House is a different part. The project was formed when the homeowners wanted a garden so their children could be closer to nature and away from smart devices, immersing themselves in childhood.

Nam Sua House / TTDESIGN.vn - Exterior Photography, Arch, Garden
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Doagram
Doagram
Nam Sua House / TTDESIGN.vn - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Nam Sua House / TTDESIGN.vn - Interior Photography, Chair
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

We designed the house divided into three main parts: the outside part is the garden combined with a coffee place or outdoor BBQ sessions on holidays or weekends with loved ones or friends, and next is the house part,

Nam Sua House / TTDESIGN.vn - Interior Photography, Door
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Nam Sua House / TTDESIGN.vn - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

We arranged a fairly large porch so we could sit and read books or simply enjoy the fresh air in the early mornings. The living room and kitchen were arranged outside, separated from the bedroom by a distance.

Nam Sua House / TTDESIGN.vn - Exterior Photography, Beam, Garden
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Location Diagram
Location Diagram
Nam Sua House / TTDESIGN.vn - Interior Photography, Courtyard
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Garden to create privacy for the homeowner, limit the view from the living room with layers of greenery, and, most of all, make the bedroom more airy and quiet; the materials we use are mostly rough and rustic types, giving the homeowner a simple and cozy feeling.

Nam Sua House / TTDESIGN.vn - Interior Photography, Door, Facade, Garden, Windows, Courtyard
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Nam Sua House / TTDESIGN.vn - Interior Photography, Windows
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

The entire structure of the house was inspired by traditional roofs, undulating from low to high, creating rhythm; the sloping roof system can drain water quickly and increase the project's sustainability. 

Nam Sua House / TTDESIGN.vn - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

TTDESIGN.vn
TTDESIGN.vn
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Nam Sua House / TTDESIGN.vn" 25 Jan 2024. ArchDaily.

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

