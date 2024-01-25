Nam Sua House / TTDESIGN.vn

+ 20

Houses • Tân Hiệp, Vietnam Architects: TTDESIGN.vn

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 294 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Quang Tran

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: AALighting , INAX , Toto , Vicem Ha Tien , Vĩnh Tường

Construction: TTH Build

Aluminum And Glass Construction: Duc Thiet

Woodwork: Mr. Buu

Metalwork: Mr. Tan

Lighting Consultant: Mr. Tho

Electromechanical Design: Mr. Tuan

Greenery: Mr. Tung

City: Tân Hiệp

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Mushroom Jellyfish House is on the outskirts of Saigon, where the houses are not close together and are mostly the same (corrugated iron roofs) then Mushroom Jellyfish House is a different part. The project was formed when the homeowners wanted a garden so their children could be closer to nature and away from smart devices, immersing themselves in childhood.

We designed the house divided into three main parts: the outside part is the garden combined with a coffee place or outdoor BBQ sessions on holidays or weekends with loved ones or friends, and next is the house part,

We arranged a fairly large porch so we could sit and read books or simply enjoy the fresh air in the early mornings. The living room and kitchen were arranged outside, separated from the bedroom by a distance.

Garden to create privacy for the homeowner, limit the view from the living room with layers of greenery, and, most of all, make the bedroom more airy and quiet; the materials we use are mostly rough and rustic types, giving the homeowner a simple and cozy feeling.

The entire structure of the house was inspired by traditional roofs, undulating from low to high, creating rhythm; the sloping roof system can drain water quickly and increase the project's sustainability.