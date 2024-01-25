Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
2024-01-25
ASA LANNA Pavilion / Yangnar Studio

ASA LANNA Pavilion / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontASA LANNA Pavilion / Yangnar Studio - Exterior PhotographyASA LANNA Pavilion / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography, ForestASA LANNA Pavilion / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography, BeamASA LANNA Pavilion / Yangnar Studio - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Pavilion, Temporary Installations
Chang Phueak, Thailand
  • Drawing: Staryu Sankham, Ranon Chotkamolpongsa, Supawit Rincome
  • Building Type: Exhibition, Small Scale Architecture
  • Documentary Photographer: Metee Moonmuang
  • Narrative Text: Yangnar Studio
  • City: Chang Phueak
  • Country: Thailand
ASA LANNA Pavilion / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. Temporary architecture refers to structures that are not permanent, existing only for a specific period. Therefore, it's something that must be carefully considered in the design process, focusing not only on aesthetics but also on the construction process from start to finish, utilizing limited resources, maximizing its impact, and minimizing disruption to our environment.

ASA LANNA Pavilion / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest
© Rungkit Charoenwat
ASA LANNA Pavilion / Yangnar Studio - Image 23 of 26
Plan
ASA LANNA Pavilion / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwat
ASA LANNA Pavilion / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Rungkit Charoenwat

This concept brings us to "ชั่วครั้ง-ชั่วคราว (Temporary-Transient)," temporary architecture designed to meet the needs of an exhibition showcasing architectural works from selected teams representing the northern region of Thailand. The exhibition takes place over three days in Rama IX Lanna Park, Chiang Mai, with a focus on promoting materials, local wisdom, and the people behind the architecture that reflect the distinct local context. Simultaneously, there is a design consideration to avoid environmental degradation at the project site, reducing the carbon footprint by using materials that can be reused to the maximum extent possible.

ASA LANNA Pavilion / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography, Forest, Beam
© Rungkit Charoenwat

This brings us to the material choice of bamboo (such as Thyrsostachys Siamensis, Bambusa Nutans, and Dendrocalamus Sericeus), local bamboo in northern Thailand that serves as the foundation for architectural forms, creating simple and uncomplicated structures that align with the characteristics of those bamboo types. Techniques like tying, binding, drilling, notching, cutting, and carving are employed, showcasing the expertise of Lisaw Karen craftsmen, one of the ethnic groups in northern Thailand, and local craftsmen from Lampang and Chiang Mai. Traditional tools like knives, Prahs (Big Knife), Mui (Chiang Mai axe with a two-sided head of an axe and a hammer), and hand saws are used, along with various bamboo processing techniques such as splitting, notching, splitting into strips, and tying them together, using bamboo strips and climbing plants.

ASA LANNA Pavilion / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Rungkit Charoenwat
ASA LANNA Pavilion / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography, Forest, Beam
© Rungkit Charoenwat
ASA LANNA Pavilion / Yangnar Studio - Image 26 of 26
ASA bamboo pavilion
ASA LANNA Pavilion / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwat
ASA LANNA Pavilion / Yangnar Studio - Image 25 of 26
Isometric

As an architect, our role goes beyond designing the physical aesthetics of space and construction. It also includes curating content that communicates through design to create value in the work for society. Therefore, "ชั่วครั้ง-ชั่วคราว" doesn't just focus on the physical appearance of the structure but also interprets the value of temporary architecture in various dimensions. This includes reducing the role of architecture to promote activities during specific times, presenting a design process that emphasizes the context and the people behind the architecture, and providing sustainable material options while promoting local wisdom for the new generations.

ASA LANNA Pavilion / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography, Fence, Forest
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Chang Phueak, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai Province, Thailand

Yangnar Studio
Wood

"ASA LANNA Pavilion / Yangnar Studio" 25 Jan 2024. ArchDaily.

