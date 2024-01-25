Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. China
  5. Pyramid Book House / MAT Office

Pyramid Book House / MAT Office

Save
Pyramid Book House / MAT Office

Pyramid Book House / MAT Office - Exterior Photography, WindowsPyramid Book House / MAT Office - Exterior Photography, WindowsPyramid Book House / MAT Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, BeamPyramid Book House / MAT Office - Exterior Photography, Beam, Patio, CourtyardPyramid Book House / MAT Office - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Library, Community
Chengdu, China
  • Architects: MAT Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  78
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arch-Exist
  • Design Team: Kangshuo TANG, Miao ZHANG, Youpeng LIU, Xitong LI, Da LIAN, Haitao ZHANG (drawing)
  • Year Of Design: 2022.04-2022.10
  • Year Of Construction: 2022.12-2023.07
  • City: Chengdu
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pyramid Book House / MAT Office - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Arch-Exist

Text description provided by the architects. This small book house is a public welfare project we have finished recent years, the site is located on Wanchun Town, Wenjiang District, Chengdu, a typical agricultural landscape with suburban and rural communities surrounded. The book house is one of the “Pyramid Book House” series in Wenjiang District. As a high-quality livelihood service plan, the “Pyramid Book House”is committed to make reading services out of public libraries, create a cultural life with the idea “No matter how late it is, leave a light here for me”, and bring warmth and emotional recognition to the community.

Save this picture!
Pyramid Book House / MAT Office - Image 23 of 35
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Pyramid Book House / MAT Office - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Arch-Exist
Save this picture!
Pyramid Book House / MAT Office - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade
© Arch-Exist

The book house is a temporary building located in the green belt of Tuanjiequ Road. This design defines the three main spaces for reading, display, and leisure through three pyramid-like geometric shapes. The high sloped roof not only shapes the architectural form, but also provides bright skylight into the book house. The three volumes are connected by a glass ceiling, so as to create an outdoor feeling by the transparent inside and outside spatial experience. The exterior walls of the book house are clad with wood tiles, this usage of local materials blends with the rural community and also fits the traditional material characteristics of the Chengdu Plain.

Save this picture!
Pyramid Book House / MAT Office - Interior Photography, Shelving, Beam
© Arch-Exist
Save this picture!
Pyramid Book House / MAT Office - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Beam, Windows, Deck
© Arch-Exist
Save this picture!
Pyramid Book House / MAT Office - Image 24 of 35
Section

Low-cost construction is an important prerequisite for this public welfare project, and it also contributes to its simple and visible architectural results: the whole book house is built with a simple wooden structure while we have abandoned all structure handovers that may increase cost. The flinches used as beams and columns are not only the structural frame, but also form interior spatial definitions; the pine plywood is not only the wall enclosure structure, but also the decorative surface of the indoor walls and ceilings; the wooden tiles hanging on the walls are protecting the small building from rain erosion, at the same time, it also fits the green and renewable characteristics of this temporary building.

Save this picture!
Pyramid Book House / MAT Office - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Arch-Exist
Save this picture!
Pyramid Book House / MAT Office - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Arch-Exist

The book house quickly became a scenic spot on the roadside of the village once after completed. Residents of the surrounding rural communities gradually became familiar with this small building that suddenly came to them. From looking around as they passed by at the beginning, they started reading and exploring inside spontaneously. The small book house has also become a daily social place in the rural community. It is often to see that adults are basking in the sun, while children are running and playing on the grass around. On weekends, there are also a few young people from nearby urban areas ride by for leisure and entertainment. When night falls, this small building seems like a book tower rising from the plain landscape, and a shining beacon light that warming the sailing people.

Save this picture!
Pyramid Book House / MAT Office - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Arch-Exist

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Wan Chun Da Dao & Tuan Jie Qu Lu, Wenjiang District, Chengdu, Sichuan, China, 611134

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MAT Office
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryPublic ArchitectureCommunityChina

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryPublic ArchitectureCommunityChina
Cite: "Pyramid Book House / MAT Office" 25 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012552/pyramid-book-house-mat-office> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Arch-Exist

高山书屋 / MAT 超级建筑事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags