Abboud Apartment / FGMF

+ 13

Apartments, Renovation, Apartment Interiors • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: FGMF

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 175 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Fran Parente

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Schneider Electric Arnaldo Danemberg , Arquivo Contemporâneo , Codex Home , Colormix Revestimentos , Deca , Docol , Dpot , Dpot Objeto , Efeito Cristal , Eliane Revestimentos , Estúdio Bola , Etel , FGMF , Inovar Esquadrias de Alumínio , Itens Collection , LIS , Lumini , Mil Grau , Mármores Tríade , +7 Novo ambiente , Padrão Móveis , Pair Home , Phenicia Concept , Portobello , Sacada Glass , Vírgula Ovo -7 Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Fernando Forte, Lourenço Gimenes, Rodrigo Marcondes Ferraz

Coordination: Desyree Niedo, Gabriel Mota, Sonia Gouveia

Collaborators: Ana Orefice, Aryane Diaz, André Grippi, Caio Armbrust, Eduardo Vale, Felipe Fernandes, Franciele Almeida, François Caillat, Gilberto Sales, João Baptistella, Letícia Gonzalez, Mariana Lazero, Victor Lucena

Interns: Ana Paula Sapia, Flávia Moura, Guilherme Braga, José Carlos Navarro, Michelle Vasques, Raquel Gregorio

Construction: Maximo Arquitetura & Engenharia

Hydraulic And Electrical Installations Project: Fator Projetos

Landscape: Juliana Freitas

Lighting Design: Castilha Iluminação

Interior Design: FGMF

Construction Type: Reforma apartamento

Project Start : 2019

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project for this apartment, located in the Higienópolis neighborhood in São Paulo, sought to update the space from the perspective of finishes and internal organization, while at the same time recognizing the qualities of the original floor plan of this interesting building from the '60s.

The changes to the floor plan were important. The living room and kitchen were combined through large openings (which can be controlled through sliding doors), as well as part of the first bedroom joining the living room, providing space for an office and a large wine cellar in this multi-functional space. These changes in the social area of the apartment not only contribute to the new functions that are presented but also subvert the original linearity of the living room, creating more fluid and rich spaces. Connecting all these spaces (living room, guest bathroom, kitchen, office, and wine cellar), a large open metal bookshelf accompanies the living room from one side to the other and serves as a support for objects, plants, and books. It houses the sliding doors, opens spaces from time to time for paintings and sculptures, and accommodates the screen and equipment for movie nights. The bookshelf is the most striking element in this space and dialogues with the other furniture and various items of the project.

The kitchen, complete with equipment and with an island in the center, is quite neutral to give all the protagonism to the living room, the bookshelf, and the large wine cellar, the owner's desire since the beginning of the project.

The private area also changed, and two bedrooms were joined to form a large space for the couple. This new room has a spacious closet and two bathrooms. Completing the private area, a second bedroom for guests and a future child has a similar language to the rest of the apartment.

Most of the finishing materials were replaced in this new project, giving the spaces a contemporary character. At the same time, the relationship with the existing building was maintained and valued, whether in the existing iron frames or the renovation of the original wood floor. The furniture was carefully chosen and mixed with contemporary pieces, antique items, and items designed by the architects, especially for this project.