OIT Brasil Offices / Juliana Santana Arquitetura

Design And Renderings: Diego Capibaribe, Daniela Cunha

Coordination And Contracts: Lianez Padilha

Water Re Use Project: Rafael Brito

Electrical Installations: Cremasco

Climate: Teramcon

Structural Engineering: Lz Planejamento

Energy Consultant: Enegenharia Sustentável

City: Brasília

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The scope for the modernization of the headquarters building was based on the following design guidelines: Safety: External agents, environmental phenomena, vandalism, attacks, and urban violence; New cementitious board covering for the protection of electrical installations. Health: Indoor air quality; Use of materials that are not harmful to users; Ergonomic environments. Soundproofing: New cementitious board covering; Acoustic treatment ceiling; Double glazing in special environments; Individualized environments. Ergonomics: Furniture with better ergonomic performance. Sustainability: Dry construction; Replacement of facade glass; Structure and materials that facilitate maintenance; Collection and reuse of rainwater; Roof painting with reflective paint; Air conditioning system with better energy efficiency; Lighting with better energy efficiency. The project has as its main elements in its conception the preservation of some constructive and formal elements of the original building, such as the overhead steel structure, water mirrors, exposed concrete, and modulation of the facade frames and also the circulation of the central courtyard. To isolate the building's installations, a new roof was created over the existing beams and a ceiling below them. The specified material for the ceiling meets the specific function of each space.

For example: In the circulations, where the installations pass, the ceiling is mineral in panels, for better maintenance. In the workspaces, the material is gypsum board with glass wool for better sound insulation. In the training rooms, director's office, and co-working space, a material with better performance for noise treatment was specified, due to the specific use of these spaces. The building is well lit and to meet the goal of improving energy efficiency, glass partitions were chosen. In internal circulation areas in technical areas, the panels are made of glass with frosted film application, so natural light permeates between the spaces but maintains privacy. The replacement of facade glass was based on simulations to achieve better performance and thus reduce the energy consumption of air conditioning.

In the training rooms and director's office, as well as in the workspaces and internal circulations, vinyl flooring meets the criteria for good maintenance and sound absorption. The lighting design is modular and with the specification of low-energy consumption equipment (LED). The program of needs for the pantry/kitchen is aimed at modernizing its installations and finishes and expanding the dining area. The locker room consists of a shower, lockers, and a washbasin, with materials available on the market. Still regarding energy efficiency, a photovoltaic system was installed for the microgeneration of energy. The panels were installed in the parking area with an approximate power of 75 kW. With the improvement of the envelope and reflective roof painting, the savings are almost 70% of the consumption. The installation of the main guardhouse was based on international security terms.