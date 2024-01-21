Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Brazil
  5. OIT Brasil Offices / Juliana Santana Arquitetura

OIT Brasil Offices / Juliana Santana Arquitetura

Save
OIT Brasil Offices / Juliana Santana Arquitetura

OIT Brasil Offices / Juliana Santana Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyOIT Brasil Offices / Juliana Santana Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Beam, WindowsOIT Brasil Offices / Juliana Santana Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, WindowsOIT Brasil Offices / Juliana Santana Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyOIT Brasil Offices / Juliana Santana Arquitetura - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Office Buildings
Brasília, Brazil
  • Architects: Juliana Santana Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Haruo Mikami
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Solum tintas
  • Lead Architect: Juliana Santana
  • Design And Renderings: Diego Capibaribe, Daniela Cunha
  • Coordination And Contracts: Lianez Padilha
  • Water Re Use Project: Rafael Brito
  • Electrical Installations: Cremasco
  • Climate: Teramcon
  • Structural Engineering: Lz Planejamento
  • Energy Consultant: Enegenharia Sustentável
  • City: Brasília
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
OIT Brasil Offices / Juliana Santana Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Haruo Mikami

Text description provided by the architects. The scope for the modernization of the headquarters building was based on the following design guidelines: Safety: External agents, environmental phenomena, vandalism, attacks, and urban violence; New cementitious board covering for the protection of electrical installations. Health: Indoor air quality; Use of materials that are not harmful to users; Ergonomic environments. Soundproofing: New cementitious board covering; Acoustic treatment ceiling; Double glazing in special environments; Individualized environments. Ergonomics: Furniture with better ergonomic performance. Sustainability: Dry construction; Replacement of facade glass; Structure and materials that facilitate maintenance; Collection and reuse of rainwater; Roof painting with reflective paint; Air conditioning system with better energy efficiency; Lighting with better energy efficiency. The project has as its main elements in its conception the preservation of some constructive and formal elements of the original building, such as the overhead steel structure, water mirrors, exposed concrete, and modulation of the facade frames and also the circulation of the central courtyard. To isolate the building's installations, a new roof was created over the existing beams and a ceiling below them. The specified material for the ceiling meets the specific function of each space. 

Save this picture!
OIT Brasil Offices / Juliana Santana Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Haruo Mikami
Save this picture!
OIT Brasil Offices / Juliana Santana Arquitetura - Image 27 of 28
Axo
Save this picture!
OIT Brasil Offices / Juliana Santana Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Haruo Mikami

For example: In the circulations, where the installations pass, the ceiling is mineral in panels, for better maintenance. In the workspaces, the material is gypsum board with glass wool for better sound insulation. In the training rooms, director's office, and co-working space, a material with better performance for noise treatment was specified, due to the specific use of these spaces. The building is well lit and to meet the goal of improving energy efficiency, glass partitions were chosen. In internal circulation areas in technical areas, the panels are made of glass with frosted film application, so natural light permeates between the spaces but maintains privacy. The replacement of facade glass was based on simulations to achieve better performance and thus reduce the energy consumption of air conditioning. 

Save this picture!
OIT Brasil Offices / Juliana Santana Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Haruo Mikami

In the training rooms and director's office, as well as in the workspaces and internal circulations, vinyl flooring meets the criteria for good maintenance and sound absorption. The lighting design is modular and with the specification of low-energy consumption equipment (LED). The program of needs for the pantry/kitchen is aimed at modernizing its installations and finishes and expanding the dining area. The locker room consists of a shower, lockers, and a washbasin, with materials available on the market. Still regarding energy efficiency, a photovoltaic system was installed for the microgeneration of energy. The panels were installed in the parking area with an approximate power of 75 kW. With the improvement of the envelope and reflective roof painting, the savings are almost 70% of the consumption. The installation of the main guardhouse was based on international security terms.

Save this picture!
OIT Brasil Offices / Juliana Santana Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Haruo Mikami

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:St. de Embaixadas Sul - Asa Sul, Brasília - DF, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Juliana Santana Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsBrazil
Cite: "OIT Brasil Offices / Juliana Santana Arquitetura" [Escritório OIT Brasil / Juliana Santana Arquitetura] 21 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012458/oit-brasil-offices-juliana-santana-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest LecternsCheck the latest LecternsCheck the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Lecterns

Top #Tags