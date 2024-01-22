Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Thailand
  5. Harudot by Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects

Harudot by Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects

Save
Harudot by Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects

Harudot by Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairHarudot by Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairHarudot by Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairHarudot by Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Exterior PhotographyHarudot by Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Harudot by Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© DOF Sky I Ground

Text description provided by the architects. Harudot is a stand-alone café in Chonburi, a famous beachside town in Thailand. This cafe is a result of a collaboration between the Nana Coffee Roasters brand owner and the landlord, who has a particular interest in plants with unique forms. The name “Haru” translates to “Spring” in Japanese, referring to “new beginning” and “growth,” while “Dot” symbolizes a “starting point.” The two main requirements for this cafe are to, firstly, design a "destination" with an interesting experience that is able to attract visitors, and secondly, to include the landlord's identity into the design in order to signify this unique collaboration. The architect chooses to focus on the concept of new beginnings and growth by including the trees at the heart of the design. Here, a bottle tree (baobab) has been placed in an inner court where the gable form of the architecture is pulled apart to allow for its growth towards the sky. This makes it appear as if the seed of the baobab had been planted long before and grew out through the architecture as time passed.

Save this picture!
Harudot by Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Exterior Photography
© DOF Sky I Ground
Save this picture!
Harudot by Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Image 27 of 33
Plan
Save this picture!
Harudot by Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© DOF Sky I Ground

The cafe brand’s identity is strongly inspired by Japanese culture. Hence, the architect interprets this as humble simplicity but with attention to detail. This is represented through the exterior, using three simple gable forms in black color for a subtle look that contrasts with the natural warm pine wood walls of the interior space. As visitors enter the cafe through the gable, the space morphs and bends with curves as it leads guests further into the cafe, where the space becomes more dynamic and memorable.

Save this picture!
Harudot by Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© DOF Sky I Ground
Save this picture!
Harudot by Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Image 28 of 33
Section
Save this picture!
Harudot by Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© DOF Sky I Ground

The building is separated into smaller masses to make it more human-scale, which established different zones such as the bar, coffee drinking zone, lounge, meeting room, and restrooms. The giant gable roof form of each mass is pulled apart at certain parts, allowing the tree to penetrate through a void to the sky, creating a semi-outdoor space underneath. These voids also resulted in an interesting curved form which added movement and dynamic to the architecture. The voids allow for rainfalls and sunlight to enter into the semi-outdoor court, maintaining a connection with nature despite the enclosed walls. These opening features continue into the interior space where, instead of actual voids, they are enclosed with Barrisol stretch ceilings that help diffuse the lighting inside, creating a warm, softly lit space. The Barrisol ceiling also echoes the actual open voids in the courtyard, visually and conceptually connecting both spaces into one entirety.

Save this picture!
Harudot by Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© DOF Sky I Ground
Save this picture!
Harudot by Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography
© DOF Sky I Ground

The seating arrangement is designed to be continuous like a ribbon, wrapping around the interior space to create continuity whereas the height of these counters differ to suit the different functions and uses. The outdoor seating is made from resin mixed in with coffee grounds, rice, and leaves to tie in with the coffee theme.

Save this picture!
Harudot by Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© DOF Sky I Ground
Save this picture!
Harudot by Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Image 33 of 33
Update Diagram 02
Save this picture!
Harudot by Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Interior Photography, Table
© DOF Sky I Ground

The attention to detail extends to the graphic elements, such as the custom-designed fonts and signage, which have been inspired by circular dots and the spring season. The floor is terrazzo, and the separation in the material is necessary. Therefore, the architect specifically designed the floor separations to be circular with insertions of embedded quotes and words that lead to different functions in the cafe. Another playful element includes the flower petals pattern in the terrazzo floor, radiating outward as if they have fallen from the actual trees. The architect formed a playful connection through this interplay between the different dimensions, resulting in another hidden gimmick for the customers to unveil.

Save this picture!
Harudot by Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects - Exterior Photography
© DOF Sky I Ground

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chon Buri, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
IDIN Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopThailand

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopThailand
Cite: "Harudot by Nana Coffee Roasters / IDIN Architects" 22 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012431/harudot-by-nana-coffee-roasters-idin-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Check the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon FurnitureCheck the latest Cocoon Furniture

Check the latest Cocoon Furniture

Top #Tags