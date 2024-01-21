Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  Elogio del Grigio House / Antonino Cardillo

Elogio del Grigio House / Antonino Cardillo

Elogio del Grigio House / Antonino Cardillo
Elogio del Grigio House / Antonino Cardillo - Interior Photography, Facade
© Antonino Cardillo

© Antonino Cardillo

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Castiglione delle Stiviere, Italy
  • Construction Team: Giovanni Lancini, Giovanni Locatelli, Andrea Pennati
  • Stone Contractor: Daniele Ghirardi
  • City: Castiglione delle Stiviere
  • Country: Italy
Elogio del Grigio House / Antonino Cardillo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Antonino Cardillo

Text description provided by the architects. This house, built on the outskirts of Castiglione delle Stiviere, on the slope of a moraine hill to the south of Garda, is inspired by the image of the fog-bound lake. Its frontage appears in the form of a miniature palazzo, a symmetry of elongated openings, an entrance arch, and a hipped roof. In the manner of an ancient pianura dwelling, this dominates the side of the building facing the sunset.

Elogio del Grigio House / Antonino Cardillo - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Column
© Antonino Cardillo
Elogio del Grigio House / Antonino Cardillo - Image 14 of 18

According to Hegel, consciousness is a discernment of greys. And this architectural design is a journey around a truth. The Soul of this house, therefore, is arranged for listening to that which is unsaid. In the interior, a living room measuring 10.1x4.36x5.23 meters reunites distant echoes, extending the geography of a place in times seemingly far-off: the rectangular cuspidate rooms of Marrakesh, window panes somewhere between Venetian windows and the marble hammams of Istanbul crossed by hidden waters.

Elogio del Grigio House / Antonino Cardillo - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© Antonino Cardillo
Elogio del Grigio House / Antonino Cardillo - Interior Photography, Windows
© Antonino Cardillo

The living room of the house of greys is thus a mutable constellation of imaginaries. Its idea forms inhabit a diaphanous space. Tonal gradients link and distinguish in equal measure, conferring that psychological character of the Wagnerian leitmotiv that weaves subtexts. So, through the acquired faculty of a conversation, the virtue of the grey reconstructs an architecture of chromaticisms.

Elogio del Grigio House / Antonino Cardillo - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Antonino Cardillo

Antonino Cardillo
Cite: "Elogio del Grigio House / Antonino Cardillo" 21 Jan 2024. ArchDaily.

