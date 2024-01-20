Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Guastalla, Italy
  • Architects: Archiplanstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  280
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Simone Marcolin
  • Lead Architects: Diego Cisi, Stefano Gorni Silvestrini, Jacopo Rettondini, Oreste Sanese, Francesca Brescia, Alfonsina Benetti
Casa ID / Archiplanstudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simone Marcolin

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the refurbishment of an old barn.

Casa ID / Archiplanstudio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Simone Marcolin
Casa ID / Archiplanstudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Arch
© Simone Marcolin

On the ground floor, the large void finds its dimensions and meanings by the furnishing elements that define the ritual places of living.

Casa ID / Archiplanstudio - Interior Photography
© Simone Marcolin
Casa ID / Archiplanstudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© Simone Marcolin

Upstairs a large wardrobe is configured as a retaining wall and as an access threshold to the bedrooms and the bathroom.

Casa ID / Archiplanstudio - Interior Photography
© Simone Marcolin
Casa ID / Archiplanstudio - Image 26 of 29
Plan

The plasters are fixed in their state of decay, giving sensuality to the original walls and shaping an abstract concept such as time.

Casa ID / Archiplanstudio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Simone Marcolin
Casa ID / Archiplanstudio - Interior Photography
© Simone Marcolin

About this office
Archiplanstudio
Top #Tags