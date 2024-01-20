Casa ID / Archiplanstudio

+ 24

Houses • Guastalla, Italy Architects: Archiplanstudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 280 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Simone Marcolin

Lead Architects: Diego Cisi, Stefano Gorni Silvestrini, Jacopo Rettondini, Oreste Sanese, Francesca Brescia, Alfonsina Benetti

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the refurbishment of an old barn.

On the ground floor, the large void finds its dimensions and meanings by the furnishing elements that define the ritual places of living.

Upstairs a large wardrobe is configured as a retaining wall and as an access threshold to the bedrooms and the bathroom.

The plasters are fixed in their state of decay, giving sensuality to the original walls and shaping an abstract concept such as time.