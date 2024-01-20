Casa ID / Archiplanstudio

-
Architects: Archiplanstudio
- Area: 280 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Simone Marcolin
-
Lead Architects: Diego Cisi, Stefano Gorni Silvestrini, Jacopo Rettondini, Oreste Sanese, Francesca Brescia, Alfonsina Benetti
- City: Guastalla
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the refurbishment of an old barn.
On the ground floor, the large void finds its dimensions and meanings by the furnishing elements that define the ritual places of living.
Upstairs a large wardrobe is configured as a retaining wall and as an access threshold to the bedrooms and the bathroom.
The plasters are fixed in their state of decay, giving sensuality to the original walls and shaping an abstract concept such as time.