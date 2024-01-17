Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Cravinhos Apartment / Helena Meirelles arquitetura + Rodrigo Quintella Messina

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartment Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Civil Engineering: RRJ Construções
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. There is a recent rediscovery of the potential of small buildings in São Paulo. Their proximity to the street and the tree canopy enhances and intensifies the relationship between residents and the city so that those who inhabit them feel more at home than in an apartment. 

© Federico Cairoli

How can a project take advantage of this condition, that is, turn an apartment into a home?

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

It is typical for an interior design project to encounter unexpected elements during its renovation. On the top floor of the Cravinhos Building, we encountered a four-water-trussed wooden roof, with carved joints and tie rods, a level of craftsmanship that only handwork could achieve. 

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

To highlight this encounter, the stucco was demolished and part of the clay brick masonry was reused to build a new infrastructure core that includes the kitchen, two bathrooms, laundry, and a closet. Detached from the perimeter of the apartment and the roof, to ensure natural light and cross ventilation, the entire apartment revolves around this element, on which a metal structure was also placed to create a mezzanine for a workspace. 

© Federico Cairoli
Ground floor plan
Cross section
© Federico Cairoli

Imagining the evidence and turning an apartment into a home, is the premise of the project.

© Federico Cairoli

Project gallery

Project location

Address:São Paulo, SP, Brazil

Helena Meirelles arquitetura
Rodrigo Quintella Messina
Top #Tags