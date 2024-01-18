Wood Lace Tower / Atelier FCJZ

+ 29

Principal Architects: Yung Ho Chang, Lijia Lu

Project Team: Qingmin Guo

Construction Team: Weiyuan Studio

Structure: Minsheng Xu

Client: Yangshuo Sugar House

City: Guilin

Country: China

Dramatic Context. On the enchanting banks of the Li River, beneath the fantastic peaks of Yangshuo Karst Mountains, the former State-owned sugar mill, revitalized by architect Gong Dong (Vector Architects), now stands transformed into the Yangshuo Sugar House. The once fervent sugar extraction season finds a renewed life in the Sugar House's New Year Countdown Festival. The Wood Lace Tower is set to burn on the central terrace by the riverbank precisely at the stroke of midnight on December 31, 2023.

Architectural Thinking. The design approach of the Wood Lace Tower reflects the ontological understanding of architecture developed by Atelier FCJZ through decades of practice. Meticulously researched and experimented with in various aspects like material, structure, space, experience, and construction, the design is realized into a piece of well-thought-out architectural installation, while seamlessly integrating with the site's natural and cultural surroundings.

Traditional Craft. The Wood Lace Tower materializes primarily through the use of the commonplace 9mm thick laminated plywood. Its stable triangular form, a testament to its robust structural stability, relies on the time-honored mortise and tenon joint technique for each component unit and ensures not only solidity but also flexibility.

Employing a modular production approach and on-site assembly warrants precision in the fabrication of parts while enabling convenient and efficient construction. To ensure a complete combustion of the tower, the entire structure did not use any metal components. The Tower, with its lace-like, porous, and ethereal rectangular volume, gracing the riverside terrace, provides a visual journey through the installation to a panoramic view of the surrounding natural landscape. Amidst an industrial ruin, the Tower engages in a harmonious dialogue with the preserved concrete frame within the site.

At its burning, the number of traditional Chinses sky lanterns on the top of the Tower are released with an aflame installation, carrying wishes and aspirations for the upcoming New Year.