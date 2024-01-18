Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Other Structures
  4. China
  5. Wood Lace Tower / Atelier FCJZ

Wood Lace Tower / Atelier FCJZ

Save
Wood Lace Tower / Atelier FCJZ

Wood Lace Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontWood Lace Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior PhotographyWood Lace Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Interior PhotographyWood Lace Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography, WindowsWood Lace Tower / Atelier FCJZ - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Other Structures
Guilin, China
  • Principal Architects: Yung Ho Chang, Lijia Lu
  • Project Team: Qingmin Guo
  • Construction Team: Weiyuan Studio
  • Structure: Minsheng Xu
  • Client: Yangshuo Sugar House
  • City: Guilin
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Wood Lace Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Yangshuo Sugar House

Dramatic Context. On the enchanting banks of the Li River, beneath the fantastic peaks of Yangshuo Karst Mountains, the former State-owned sugar mill, revitalized by architect Gong Dong (Vector Architects), now stands transformed into the Yangshuo Sugar House. The once fervent sugar extraction season finds a renewed life in the Sugar House's New Year Countdown Festival. The Wood Lace Tower is set to burn on the central terrace by the riverbank precisely at the stroke of midnight on December 31, 2023.

Save this picture!
Wood Lace Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography
© Yangshuo Sugar House
Save this picture!
Wood Lace Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yangshuo Sugar House

Architectural Thinking. The design approach of the Wood Lace Tower reflects the ontological understanding of architecture developed by Atelier FCJZ through decades of practice. Meticulously researched and experimented with in various aspects like material, structure, space, experience, and construction, the design is realized into a piece of well-thought-out architectural installation, while seamlessly integrating with the site's natural and cultural surroundings.

Save this picture!
Wood Lace Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography
© Junjie He
Save this picture!
Wood Lace Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography

Traditional Craft. The Wood Lace Tower materializes primarily through the use of the commonplace 9mm thick laminated plywood. Its stable triangular form, a testament to its robust structural stability, relies on the time-honored mortise and tenon joint technique for each component unit and ensures not only solidity but also flexibility.

Save this picture!
Wood Lace Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography
© Junjie He
Save this picture!
Wood Lace Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography, Waterfront
© Junjie He

Employing a modular production approach and on-site assembly warrants precision in the fabrication of parts while enabling convenient and efficient construction. To ensure a complete combustion of the tower, the entire structure did not use any metal components. The Tower, with its lace-like, porous, and ethereal rectangular volume, gracing the riverside terrace, provides a visual journey through the installation to a panoramic view of the surrounding natural landscape. Amidst an industrial ruin, the Tower engages in a harmonious dialogue with the preserved concrete frame within the site.

Save this picture!
Wood Lace Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography, Windows
© Junjie He
Save this picture!
Wood Lace Tower / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography
© Junjie He

At its burning, the number of traditional Chinses sky lanterns on the top of the Tower are released with an aflame installation, carrying wishes and aspirations for the upcoming New Year.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Yangshuo County, Guilin, Guangxi, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier FCJZ
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOtherOther StructuresChina

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOtherOther StructuresChina
Cite: "Wood Lace Tower / Atelier FCJZ" 18 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012230/wood-lace-tower-atelier-fcjz> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Junjie He

叠凳火塔 / 非常建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags