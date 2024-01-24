Winners of the Architecture Awards 2023 for Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina

Save this picture! Project Architecture Award Competition Professional Category Fresh Architecture. Image © Fresh Architecture

Organized by Monaco Marina Management, the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous aims to propose innovative solutions and encourage their application towards the development of virtuous marinas. This initiative stands out for connecting marinas, architects, innovators, yachting professionals, investors, officials and policymakers, to promote the development of eco-responsible, efficient and attractive marinas in the eco-transition drive underway for yachting destinations. For this third edition, a beach club design competition was launched, with the participation of 14 international professional studios and 51 students who presented a total of 43 projects to the jury members chaired by Jean-Michel Wilmotte from Wilmotte & Associés.

The Competition

The goal of the call for entries was to inspire established architects and architecture students to create a waterfront project. The emblematic site of Saint Jean Cap Ferrat was selected this year among other destinations for a case study to regenerate a nautical base close to the marina.

The objective was to submit a forward-thinking and sustainable project, to design a place where boaters, local communities and tourists could enjoy the location while preserving the natural surroundings.

Architects were tasked with demonstrating excellence in design, functionality, and environmental stewardship while integrating smart technology, embracing sustainable practices (such as energy production, water savings, and waste management) and their ability to harmonize their design with the natural environment to showcase their vision for the future of marina and waterfront infrastructures.

The prize was awarded to recognize outstanding architecture that exemplified the perfect balance between functionality, aesthetics, and environmental conservation.

Professional Architects Category

14 studios submitted their design, including Architekturbüro Kraus + Klauss, Arrogant Architects, Baca Architects, Commod House, Darenn Group, Morph Design Studio, Norton Ellis Architects, Obra Studio, PetitDidierPrioux Architectes, Plug-in Architects, Tongli Studio, Visuuu, and Uoou Studio.

The international jury members selected the project of Fresh Architectures as the winner of the Architecture Award 2023, as it seamlessly connected nature, heritage, and architecture.

Ulisse Gnesda, co-founder of Fresh Architectures with Julien Rousseau and Luca Battaglia said: “In our project there are two main themes: the first is that we saved part of an existing building, which seemed important to us, and the other is the recovery of rainwater and grey water. The project is an interpretation of these two themes: protecting an existing building and the inverted umbrellas to collect water.”

Recyclability, durability, and energy efficiency demonstrated a testament to their commitment to sustainable marina design. This approach aligns perfectly with the Smart Marina Architecture Award's focus on environmentally conscious nautical structures.

Student Category

In the Architecture Student category, 51 students of 16 nationalities were able to work alone or in groups, submitting a total of 29 projects. A special mention went to Mr José Hesner Sanchez Garcia, Professor at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, who encouraged 16 of his students to apply to the call for ideas.

The "s3 Group" from the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts – People’s Republic of China - won with its "Symphony of Moon Tides" project. This visionary design harmonizes with the natural elements, converting the energy of the sea and lunar rhythms into power for human activities. The students' approach reflects a promising vision for the future of marina architecture but also underlines the importance to elegantly dialogue with nature.

The Next Edition

The Architecture Award 2023 was a success, and international studios that are passionate about shaping waterfront landscapes are invited to be part of the next chapter. The 4th Edition of the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous is to be held on the 22nd and 23rd of September 2024 at the Yacht Club de Monaco, a unique communication platform, under the Aegis of Monaco Capital of Advanced Yachting.

Visit www.sustainablesmartmarina.com or fill in the form to receive further details about the upcoming edition.