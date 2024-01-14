Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. Dong Baek Wooden House / mlnp architects

Dong Baek Wooden House / mlnp architects

Save
Dong Baek Wooden House / mlnp architects

Dong Baek Wooden House / mlnp architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsDong Baek Wooden House / mlnp architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, DoorDong Baek Wooden House / mlnp architects - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamDong Baek Wooden House / mlnp architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeDong Baek Wooden House / mlnp architects - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Yongin-si, South Korea
  • Architects: mlnp architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  105
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jinbo Choi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  American Standard, Boral, Custom made, DOMUS METAL, Legrand, NOVITA 208, YOUNGLIM
  • Lead Architects: Myung Ho Lee, Eui Jin Park
  • Construction: TaeYoun D&F Architect
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Dong Baek Wooden House / mlnp architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Jinbo Choi

Text description provided by the architects. Dongbaek Wooden House is located in a residential area developed under the concept of a townhouse in the early days of Korea called Hyangrin Hill in Yongin-si. The land is a condition with a somewhat stepped view and scent open to the south. Since it is a natural green area, despite the area of large land, the floor area of the house that can meet the needs of the owner is not sufficient. The Dongbaek Wooden House tried to fully utilize the structural and material properties of the heavy timber structure.

Save this picture!
Dong Baek Wooden House / mlnp architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Jinbo Choi
Save this picture!
Dong Baek Wooden House / mlnp architects - Image 21 of 27
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Dong Baek Wooden House / mlnp architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Jinbo Choi

The interior of the house was exposed to the maximum extent possible to preserve the beauty of the wooden structure, and it was also applied as wood (Akoya Wood) as a major finishing material outside. Although some materials are bricks, the exterior walls are also made of exposed concrete to capture pine patterns so that the physical properties of wood are fully revealed inside and outside the house.

Save this picture!
Dong Baek Wooden House / mlnp architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Jinbo Choi
Save this picture!
Dong Baek Wooden House / mlnp architects - Image 26 of 27
Section 01
Save this picture!
Dong Baek Wooden House / mlnp architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Door
© Jinbo Choi

The exterior of the house maintains its simplest shape possible, but the interior creates cross-sectional changes in various levels of space through a double-decker space and a sloped roof. A long wooden shade is placed on the southern side of the house to block the strong sunlight in summer while creating a frame that overlaps with the scenery seen from inside the house.

Save this picture!
Dong Baek Wooden House / mlnp architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jinbo Choi

It has a space zoning for each floor to contain the lifestyle of a family of four with two children. The tea room connected to the dining room is treated as a three-sided folding door, so it is an external terrace space in summer and family space that can be used in winter. The second floor of the house consists of three rooms with a southern view, and the bathroom and void space are placed in the middle so that each person's privacy can be maintained.

Save this picture!
Dong Baek Wooden House / mlnp architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jinbo Choi
Save this picture!
Dong Baek Wooden House / mlnp architects - Image 27 of 27
Elevation 02

Dongbaek Wooden House is a house made so that you can fully feel the advantages and characteristics of wood construction materials inside and outside of the house. It is a house that allows the family's relaxed daily life to permeate every corner of the space in the house so that you can fully feel the physical properties of wood that respond to changes in the four seasons and the passage of time.

Save this picture!
Dong Baek Wooden House / mlnp architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jinbo Choi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
mlnp architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea
Cite: "Dong Baek Wooden House / mlnp architects" 14 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012158/dong-baek-wooden-house-mlnp-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags