Dong Baek Wooden House / mlnp architects

Text description provided by the architects. Dongbaek Wooden House is located in a residential area developed under the concept of a townhouse in the early days of Korea called Hyangrin Hill in Yongin-si. The land is a condition with a somewhat stepped view and scent open to the south. Since it is a natural green area, despite the area of large land, the floor area of the house that can meet the needs of the owner is not sufficient. The Dongbaek Wooden House tried to fully utilize the structural and material properties of the heavy timber structure.

The interior of the house was exposed to the maximum extent possible to preserve the beauty of the wooden structure, and it was also applied as wood (Akoya Wood) as a major finishing material outside. Although some materials are bricks, the exterior walls are also made of exposed concrete to capture pine patterns so that the physical properties of wood are fully revealed inside and outside the house.

The exterior of the house maintains its simplest shape possible, but the interior creates cross-sectional changes in various levels of space through a double-decker space and a sloped roof. A long wooden shade is placed on the southern side of the house to block the strong sunlight in summer while creating a frame that overlaps with the scenery seen from inside the house.

It has a space zoning for each floor to contain the lifestyle of a family of four with two children. The tea room connected to the dining room is treated as a three-sided folding door, so it is an external terrace space in summer and family space that can be used in winter. The second floor of the house consists of three rooms with a southern view, and the bathroom and void space are placed in the middle so that each person's privacy can be maintained.

Dongbaek Wooden House is a house made so that you can fully feel the advantages and characteristics of wood construction materials inside and outside of the house. It is a house that allows the family's relaxed daily life to permeate every corner of the space in the house so that you can fully feel the physical properties of wood that respond to changes in the four seasons and the passage of time.