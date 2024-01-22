Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  Rear Window - BMX Racing Grandstand / hyperSity architects

Rear Window - BMX Racing Grandstand / hyperSity architects

Rear Window - BMX Racing Grandstand / hyperSity architects

Rear Window - BMX Racing Grandstand / hyperSity architects

  Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Cultural Architecture, Sports Architecture
Rizhao, China
  Architects: hyperSity architects
  Area: 300
  Year: 2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Weiqi Jin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: VMZINC
  Lead Architects: Yang Shi
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in Zhulongshan Scenic Spot in Rizhao, Shandong Province. It is an open field between the mountains and the sea. It originally belongs to the territory of the surrounding plain settlements and has a vast field with the color of sea and sky. The peaceful village was selected as BMX arena and a competitive training ground for the Provincial Games in 2022, equipped with a grandstand facility. On the one hand, it is the high place next to the BMX field for the referee stands on the high point to watch and judge the game, and the vision should be broad enough. At the same time, the BMX grandstands project is also a development opportunity for the countryside in the post-race era, introducing new people into the countryside.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

In the context of generic countryside, this architectural practice attempts to take the common building materials used by farmers who build their own houses and re-build them into a new prototype of rural architecture. Due to its location on the boundary between the playing field and the farmland, the opening of the building faces the wheat and sorghum crops, towards the Zhulongshan Mountain range, and the relatively closed area on the north side is left for the platform where the referee can determine the game. The first and second floors of the building will get an excellent landscape surface, both the view and the light are the best state.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

The central black core tube is the service space of the whole building, integrating the bar service and HVAC equipment.As it extends to the second floor, it becomes very narrow, allowing light to come in through the skylight, creating a meditation space with a sense of wrapping. The whole second floor terrace is composed of a "window" from different angles, according to the different angles of the "window" opened in all directions, to frame the different effects of this landscape.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

The grandstand building, which backs the mountain and looks at the sea, has five holes facing the five worlds, and different scenes represent different demands and desires.The most critical side is the side facing the rear window, which creates the most fashionable sports and competitive sports dynamic community for the young people in urbanization by creating rich and positive sports events, so as to facilitate the integration of land resources such as forest land and mountain land by the subsequent government and capital.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

The agricultural landscape is cleverly transformed into a channel that can be used to develop commercial value. So the whole grandstand is a pacemaker in the middle of these two divided scenes. It condenses the interests of all parties in an installation space, and its pacemaker function as a social coagulator will greatly stimulate, so that all the resources across time and space, across classes, across people, and across seasons can be integrated on a floating stage.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Address: Zhulongshan, Wulian County, Rizhao, China, 262311

hyperSity architects
Glass Steel Brick

Cultural Architecture Sports Architecture China

"Rear Window - BMX Racing Grandstand / hyperSity architects" 22 Jan 2024. ArchDaily.

© Weiqi Jin

后窗，BMX小轮车比赛看台 / 殊至建筑

