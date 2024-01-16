Jinnovation Park / Chiasmus Partners

+ 28

Park • Hai Dian Qu, China Architects: Chiasmus Partners

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 120000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Arch-Exist

Landscape: ATLAS，Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tsinghua University

Collaborators: Shanghai Hui Yi Construction Development Co., Ltd.

Architect In Charge: James Wei Ke

Partner In Charge: James Wei Ke, Hyunho Lee

Design Team: Fengkun Yin, Xiangkun Bu, Jianhui Yuan, Rui Guo, Yiyan Li, Jose Yuste

Construction: Beijing Architectural Decoration Design & Engineering Co., Ltd.

Clients: Jinnovation Park

City: Hai Dian Qu

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. A “high-tech community in the sky” was created on the site of this former furniture factory. What once was a production space with heavy pollution was transformed into a technological park for the robotics industry, with dozens of high-tech companies and R+D centers.

The park’s proximity to top universities and high-tech companies ensured it reached full occupation for its 1.2 million square feet of renovated space.

A raised pedestrian promenade connects all refurbished buildings, establishing an outdoor linkage, much like the “high-line” project in Chelsea, New York City. The entire factory’s open space and internal street space were redesigned with a new landscape featuring hidden technology, spatial flexibility, and local vegetation that maintains the memory of the place.

The park is also filled with various amenities: A large gym, one of the best indoor climbing spaces in the city, marathon running tracks, a multi-usage event space with outdoor theater seating, cafes and cafeterias, etc.