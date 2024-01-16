Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Park
  4. China
Jinnovation Park / Chiasmus Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeJinnovation Park / Chiasmus Partners - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsJinnovation Park / Chiasmus Partners - Exterior Photography, FacadeJinnovation Park / Chiasmus Partners - Interior Photography, Kitchen, FacadeJinnovation Park / Chiasmus Partners - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Park
Hai Dian Qu, China
  • Landscape: ATLAS，Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tsinghua University
  • Collaborators: Shanghai Hui Yi Construction Development Co., Ltd.
  • Architect In Charge: James Wei Ke
  • Partner In Charge: James Wei Ke, Hyunho Lee
  • Design Team: Fengkun Yin, Xiangkun Bu, Jianhui Yuan, Rui Guo, Yiyan Li, Jose Yuste
  • Construction: Beijing Architectural Decoration Design & Engineering Co., Ltd. 
  • Clients: Jinnovation Park
  • City: Hai Dian Qu
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Jinnovation Park / Chiasmus Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Arch-Exist

Text description provided by the architects. A “high-tech community in the sky” was created on the site of this former furniture factory.  What once was a production space with heavy pollution was transformed into a technological park for the robotics industry, with dozens of high-tech companies and R+D centers.

Jinnovation Park / Chiasmus Partners - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Arch-Exist
Jinnovation Park / Chiasmus Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Arch-Exist
Jinnovation Park / Chiasmus Partners - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Arch-Exist

The park’s proximity to top universities and high-tech companies ensured it reached full occupation for its 1.2 million square feet of renovated space.

Jinnovation Park / Chiasmus Partners - Image 32 of 33
Diagram
Jinnovation Park / Chiasmus Partners - Image 27 of 33
Diagram
Jinnovation Park / Chiasmus Partners - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Arch-Exist

A raised pedestrian promenade connects all refurbished buildings, establishing an outdoor linkage, much like the “high-line” project in Chelsea, New York City. The entire factory’s open space and internal street space were redesigned with a new landscape featuring hidden technology, spatial flexibility, and local vegetation that maintains the memory of the place.

Jinnovation Park / Chiasmus Partners - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Arch-Exist
Jinnovation Park / Chiasmus Partners - Exterior Photography
© Arch-Exist

The park is also filled with various amenities: A large gym, one of the best indoor climbing spaces in the city, marathon running tracks, a multi-usage event space with outdoor theater seating, cafes and cafeterias, etc.

Jinnovation Park / Chiasmus Partners - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Arch-Exist

Project location

Address:Jian Cai Cheng Zhong Lu, Hai Dian Qu, Bei Jing Shi, China

Chiasmus Partners
Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkChina

Materials and Tags

