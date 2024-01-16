Jinnovation Park / Chiasmus Partners

-
Architects: Chiasmus Partners
- Area: 120000 m²
- Year: 2021
-
Photographs:Arch-Exist
- Landscape: ATLAS，Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tsinghua University
- Collaborators: Shanghai Hui Yi Construction Development Co., Ltd.
- Architect In Charge: James Wei Ke
- Partner In Charge: James Wei Ke, Hyunho Lee
- Design Team: Fengkun Yin, Xiangkun Bu, Jianhui Yuan, Rui Guo, Yiyan Li, Jose Yuste
- Construction: Beijing Architectural Decoration Design & Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Clients: Jinnovation Park
- City: Hai Dian Qu
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. A “high-tech community in the sky” was created on the site of this former furniture factory. What once was a production space with heavy pollution was transformed into a technological park for the robotics industry, with dozens of high-tech companies and R+D centers.
The park’s proximity to top universities and high-tech companies ensured it reached full occupation for its 1.2 million square feet of renovated space.
A raised pedestrian promenade connects all refurbished buildings, establishing an outdoor linkage, much like the “high-line” project in Chelsea, New York City. The entire factory’s open space and internal street space were redesigned with a new landscape featuring hidden technology, spatial flexibility, and local vegetation that maintains the memory of the place.
The park is also filled with various amenities: A large gym, one of the best indoor climbing spaces in the city, marathon running tracks, a multi-usage event space with outdoor theater seating, cafes and cafeterias, etc.