Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. China
  5. HERmit Space-Beijing MAHA Art Gallery / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang

HERmit Space-Beijing MAHA Art Gallery / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang

Save
HERmit Space-Beijing MAHA Art Gallery / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang

HERmit Space-Beijing MAHA Art Gallery / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Exterior Photography, GardenHERmit Space-Beijing MAHA Art Gallery / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Exterior Photography, GardenHERmit Space-Beijing MAHA Art Gallery / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Interior Photography, ChairHERmit Space-Beijing MAHA Art Gallery / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Interior PhotographyHERmit Space-Beijing MAHA Art Gallery / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang - More Images+ 43

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Gallery
Chao Yang Qu, China
  • Principal Architect: Ziyu Zhuang, Na Li
  • Design Team: Jian Liu，Mengzhao Xing，Mengdi Wu，Churan Li，Yuxin Li
  • Interior Design: Chen Liu，Yue Liu，Wei Cai，Zhujing Ding，Weiyu Wang，Zhendong Chen，Chengqian Cao，Zheng Gao
  • Clients: Beijing KING Resources REAL Estate
  • Construction Drawings: Beijing Potential Space Architectural Design
  • City: Chao Yang Qu
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
HERmit Space-Beijing MAHA Art Gallery / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Kai Hu@AGENTPAY

Text description provided by the architects. The MAHA HERmit Space is located within the central park of a high-end community in the core area of Beijing. It consists of three distinct areas "Islet Space," "Cave Space," and "Ravine Space." The original site was three independent sunken courtyards in the underground parking lot of the community. BUZZ, while preserving the special value of the site, redefined them through three different design approaches, endowing the space with a completely new experience. This redesign aimed to strengthen its community and landscape attributes to meet the demands of a contemporary art space functioning as a composite content hub.

Save this picture!
HERmit Space-Beijing MAHA Art Gallery / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Yumeng Zhu

The "Islet Space" is located in the central area of the three courtyards and is also the largest. The top of the space is designed as a covered "roof" with a circle of skylights around it. Natural light filters down from above, giving the impression of a metallic island floating within a circle of light. The design at the center of the main exhibition hall corresponds to the ceiling. On the side away from the entrance, there's also a functionally lower-height room, turning the Islet Space into not only an art exhibition area but also a new community space for meetings and gatherings.

Save this picture!
HERmit Space-Beijing MAHA Art Gallery / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Yumeng Zhu
Save this picture!
HERmit Space-Beijing MAHA Art Gallery / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Kai Hu@AGENTPAY
Save this picture!
HERmit Space-Beijing MAHA Art Gallery / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Image 48 of 48
Axo

The "Cave Space" takes its form from a smooth curve, resembling a fissure opening up on the ground, with its entrance naturally winding downward into the structure. Afternoon sunlight filtering through the surrounding buildings cast shadows onto the ground through the crack, leaving swaying tree shadows. At night, interior lighting seeps through the fissure, outlining an exploratory and novel image. Inside the space, it presents a soft cavity-like form, with its enveloping and semi-open structure inviting landscape features into the internal space.

Save this picture!
HERmit Space-Beijing MAHA Art Gallery / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Interior Photography, Chair
© Yumeng Zhu
Save this picture!
HERmit Space-Beijing MAHA Art Gallery / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Image 38 of 48
Section

This imparts a transcendence beyond architectural aesthetics, along with a "historical" attribute linked to biological experiences. The continuous walls formed by the cavity allow the exhibition space not only to accommodate large sculptures and contemporary installations but also to adapt to projection-based new media art, blending the space seamlessly with the exhibited artworks, thus becoming a brand-new artistic medium.

Save this picture!
HERmit Space-Beijing MAHA Art Gallery / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Interior Photography
© Yumeng Zhu

The "Ravine Space" is situated between the "Islet Space" and the "Cave Space," diminishing the functionality of art exhibitions and resembling more of a community activity center. Externally, it features a skateboard park, while the interior includes a climbing wall and activity rooms. The square-shaped roof block of the skateboard park is embedded alongside the climbing wall in the sunken space.

Save this picture!
HERmit Space-Beijing MAHA Art Gallery / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Yumeng Zhu
Save this picture!
HERmit Space-Beijing MAHA Art Gallery / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Interior Photography
© Kai Hu@AGENTPAY

The dynamic silhouettes of skateboarders cast shadows on the climbing wall, creating an intriguing interaction in light and shadow between two unrelated yet spatially separated activities. Within the spatial profile, this generates an interesting canyon-like fissure stance. The existence of the activity center serves as a scenic complement to the other two exhibition spaces. It is more closely linked to the ground space and is used for community art markets or creative activities, forming an entirely new interactive perspective.

Save this picture!
HERmit Space-Beijing MAHA Art Gallery / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang - Exterior Photography
© Yumeng Zhu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Xiao Yun Lu, Chao Yang Qu, Bei Jing Shi, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryChina
Cite: "HERmit Space-Beijing MAHA Art Gallery / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang" 13 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012133/hermit-space-beijing-maha-art-gallery-rsaa-buro-ziyu-zhuang> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags