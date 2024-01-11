Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Shannan Beehive Observation Cabin / OMNO lab

Shannan Beehive Observation Cabin / OMNO lab

Shannan Beehive Observation Cabin / OMNO lab - Exterior Photography, Forest
Shannan Beehive Observation Cabin / OMNO lab - Exterior Photography
Shannan Beehive Observation Cabin / OMNO lab - Interior Photography
Shannan Beehive Observation Cabin / OMNO lab - Interior Photography, Windows

  Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Cultural Architecture
Shannan, China
  Design Team: Qiwei Jiang, Chenyang Wang, Tianli Chen
  Construction: 成都美墅木结构工程有限公司
  Clients: Tibet Yebanfengsheng Cultural Tourism Development
  City: Shannan
  Country: China
Shannan Beehive Observation Cabin / OMNO lab - Exterior Photography
© Qiwei Wang

Text description provided by the architects. The Beehive Observation Project is situated amidst the mountains in Jieba Township, Shannan City, on the roof of the world in Tibet. Originally, it was an orchard cultivated by the Tibetan ancestors of Jieba Township 60 years ago and has now transformed into a honey bee foraging area.

Shannan Beehive Observation Cabin / OMNO lab - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Shen Gao
Shannan Beehive Observation Cabin / OMNO lab - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Qiwei Wang

Our commission was to design a space for showcasing the life of bees and providing visitors with a hands-on honey harvesting experience. Given the fragile ecology of the high-altitude plateau, we prioritized sustainability and local materials in the structural and material choices to minimize impact on the natural terrain. Due to the intense ultraviolet radiation and minimal precipitation characteristic of high-altitude regions, we opted for corrosion-resistant black carbonized wood as the primary building material. The use of black color aimed to blend the structure into the surrounding forest while forming a distinctive black landmark symbol.

Shannan Beehive Observation Cabin / OMNO lab - Exterior Photography
© Qiwei Wang
Shannan Beehive Observation Cabin / OMNO lab - Exterior Photography, Stairs
© Qiwei Wang

In terms of design concept, we drew inspiration from the traditional architecture of Tibetan residences, employing lightweight and thin wooden components to simulate the robustness of brick and stone walls. The exterior design echoed the inclined forms found in traditional Tibetan architecture. The fish scale-like, sloping outer panels created openings for free bee movement. This construction logic with thin wooden elements sought to evoke the solidity of traditional Tibetan architecture when visitors saw the Beehive Observation Project.

Shannan Beehive Observation Cabin / OMNO lab - Exterior Photography
© Qiwei Wang
Shannan Beehive Observation Cabin / OMNO lab - Interior Photography
© Qiwei Wang

Internally, our goal was to create a contradictory ambiance—both transparent and enclosed, reminiscent of a religious sanctuary for bees. In contrast to the external symmetry, the internal layout and functionality displayed an intentional asymmetry. The intention was for observers to perceive symmetry from a distance, only to discover internal asymmetry upon entering. For the flooring, we chose red porous bricks as a material that could harmonize with the primitive architecture of the countryside, with the red and black color scheme drawing attention to the entrance.

Shannan Beehive Observation Cabin / OMNO lab - Interior Photography
© Qiwei Wang
Shannan Beehive Observation Cabin / OMNO lab - Interior Photography, Windows
© Qiwei Wang

In the roof design, we incorporated elements from traditional Tibetan architecture, specifically the Han-Tibetan-style eaves structure. Bare aluminum panels not only echoed traditional roofing materials but also enhanced sunlight diffusion through curved shapes, ensuring a more balanced natural light inside. The construction process of this project eschewed modern construction teams and instead involved local villagers and carpenters who, over the course of one week, assembled the structure on the basis of prefabricated materials, a collaborative effort between architects, local villagers, and indigenous carpenters.

Shannan Beehive Observation Cabin / OMNO lab - Interior Photography, Brick
© Qiwei Wang

OMNO lab
