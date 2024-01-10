Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  Kabuchin Penthouse / Idee architects

Kabuchin Penthouse / Idee architects

Kabuchin Penthouse / Idee architects

Hanói, Vietnam
Kabuchin Penthouse / Idee architects
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment, characterized by its soaring floor height, had become outdated, prompting the homeowner to undertake a substantial renovation due to the growing number of young family members. This transformation aimed to cater specifically to the unique needs of the family. Inspired by the Indiana Jones movie, the architect envisioned creating a distinctive apartment with numerous play areas for children, such as a communal playground, while minimizing barriers between family members. The children were described as highly active and passionate about intense sports, necessitating an engaging and stimulating environment that also provided an outdoor space within the apartment.

Kabuchin Penthouse / Idee architects
© Trieu Chien

A large steel floor supported by a system of wooden columns was elevated to create a mezzanine for the children. In contrast, supplementary systems like sanitation, storage, and functional rooms were concealed within a large stone wall, interconnected by a thin steel floor. The contrast between materials created an appealing resemblance to a cave or forest, with wooden columns forming versatile spaces that could transform and adapt to various functions based on users' needs and imagination.

Kabuchin Penthouse / Idee architects
© Trieu Chien
Plan
Plan
Kabuchin Penthouse / Idee architects
© Trieu Chien
Kabuchin Penthouse / Idee architects
© Trieu Chien

The communal space was expanded, eliminating partitions to merge seamlessly and offer panoramic views of the surroundings. Ancillary functions were concealed in recessed cabinets and rooms hidden within stone walls, optimizing the utilization of space. Specific functions were organized into individual modules, such as standing showers, toilets, bathtubs, laundry, and storage. Hidden doors were strategically employed to introduce surprises during use, allowing spaces to connect or open up seamlessly based on the intended usage. This design emphasized the apartment's creativity, inspiration, and freedom.

Kabuchin Penthouse / Idee architects
© Trieu Chien

Hanói, Vietnam

Idee architects
Kabuchin Penthouse / Idee architects, 10 Jan 2024

