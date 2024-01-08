K.house / KCONCEPT + KOHARCHITECTS

+ 21

Houses • Phan Thiet, Vietnam Architects: KCONCEPT, KOHARCHITECTS

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 210 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Quang Dam

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: District8 , Hafele , INAX , Toto

Lead Architect: Le Anh Khoa

Design Team: Minh Cong, Nhung Vu

City: Phan Thiet

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. K.house is a garden house in the center of Phan Thiet city. It is a new house built entirely based on the memories, lifestyle, and living habits of the old house where the family has lived for over 30 years. Memories of a quicksand road leading from the small gate to the house, on both sides were two long rows of sugar cane, later replaced by two rows of custard apple trees, then a row of boarding houses.

When we conceptualized the house 3 years ago, we wanted to create a new space (Tropical Modern) but had to ensure two main tasks. One is to optimize the two available garden areas, the other is to preserve old values such as the small path leading to the house, and the old spaces (altar room, mother's bedroom, well...) are still kept. The locations are almost intact to maintain a familiar feeling in family activities.

We divided the house vertically to balance the two elements of family activities and accommodation services. The problem is that the house can be separated into two spaces for two households (multi-generation) to use with full functions such as kitchen, dining table, living room, and bedroom. It can be opened and closed flexibly when needed, ensuring functionality and privacy.

The backbone and main traffic axis connecting the front and back garden (courtyard) are two long parallel corridors. You can fully feel the sound, smell of grass, and cool view no matter your room. Although there is only the ground floor, we use a large exposed iron truss system to increase height and airiness, inspired by typical resort buildings in Mui Ne such as Saigon Mui Ne Resort (Architect Nguyen Van Tat), Jibe Beach Club… Combined with natural materials such as Thanh Hoa yellow and black tangled stone. The simple furniture combines wood with leather and rattan lanterns to give the space a tropical feel.