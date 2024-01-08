Karry's Peral Restaurant / ZHZ studio

+ 16

Restaurant • Chao Yang Qu, China Architects: ZHZ studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 300 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Weiqi Jin

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: CONCH海螺水泥

Lead Architects: Rik.Zou

Design Team: Peidong Yu, Qiang Fu

Lighting Consultant: Ning Field Lighting Design

Construction: Adnt (Beijing) Decoration Engineering Co., LTD

Landscape Designer: ZHZ studio

Clients: #024 department store

City: Chao Yang Qu

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

"Kai Zhen（Karry's Peral Restaurant is located in Sanlitun, one of Beijing's busiest commercial districts, and our renovation project is in an annex building of the #024 commercial complex. The project is located across from the Sanlitun Embassy District, surrounded by trees on both sides of the road, and because of the hustle and bustle of the street, it creates a quiet dining experience in the middle of it all. We have explored deeply the community and commercial culture of the trendy and bustling Sanlitun neighborhood, and we have created a simple and introverted retail space that allows people to pause by reversing the traditional commercial design and simplifying the complexity into simplicity. We want people to walk on the street, occasionally see the faint warm light, smell the aroma of food, and feel the space of the people and places - this is the hustle and bustle of a prosperous city.

Design Inspiration. Pearl is a design concept, a mother of pearl wrapped in the most precious part of memory, time, space, taste, lost love, never come back all things, to create a Guizhou restaurant with memory. Ceiling. The ceiling is considered a shell, covered with Chinese "white porcelain" craftsmanship to reflect the changing light and shadow of the surrounding things, presenting intertwined, hazy, natural, and dazzling colors. At the same time, it embodies greatness, breadth, and tolerance. The people, light, furniture, and dishes in the space are regarded as pearl-like warmth. The whole space is mixed with concrete and shells, which are polished to present a rugged and natural feeling so that the people in the area welcome the dawn with the feel of looking forward and protecting. I hope everyone who comes here will leave a unique memory.

Community Properties. Cats Walking Arounding You: We see stray cats from the neighborhood pass through here every day, and we observe the cats' movement routes and create a visualization of the cats' walks in the indoor and outdoor spaces, （The interior and exterior walls are the same height）which will make the diners more intimate and relaxed and leave memories.

Warm light. The overall shape of the roof is like the slightly open mouth of a shell, leaving a gap between the ceiling and the surrounding walls, allowing natural light to pass through the hole and shine into the room, and at the same time generating a reflection of the light, so that people can feel the change of time and light throughout the day.

Lighting Designs. The lighting is as simple as the design of the space, with no direct lighting, simulating the rustic light environment of under the shell "under the bridge - movie scene" so that the guests can relax and experience the feeling of walking by the side of the road and eating at a food stall. The roof "shell," like an exhibit, is illuminated from the bottom up, and the light shines on the top and reflects the bottom space, creating a sense of wrapping with the curved shape of the roof at the same time.

Outdoor environments. The remodeled building is like shells, left in the barren grass and waiting for us to pick it up. This unique design brings a marvelous effect in winter, as the grass is as desolate as a yellow reed field. Considering the outdoor environment, we hide the main body of the building so that only the upper body of the restaurant can be seen, and through the winding reeds, we can see its entirety.