© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024
Symbiosis Pavilion / Yuan Architects

Symbiosis Pavilion / Yuan Architects

Symbiosis Pavilion / Yuan Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenSymbiosis Pavilion / Yuan Architects - Interior Photography, Arch, Arcade, GardenSymbiosis Pavilion / Yuan Architects - Exterior Photography, Arch, ForestSymbiosis Pavilion / Yuan Architects - Exterior PhotographySymbiosis Pavilion / Yuan Architects - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Pavilion
Chiayi, Taiwan
Symbiosis Pavilion / Yuan Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
Courtesy of Bamboo New Field

Text description provided by the architects. Situated at the junction where the forest railway converges and diverges at Zhuqi Station, Symbiosis is built atop a triangular base that conceives and embodies the past and future of the forest railway of Zhuqi.

Symbiosis Pavilion / Yuan Architects - Exterior Photography, Arch, Forest
Courtesy of Bamboo New Field
Symbiosis Pavilion / Yuan Architects - Image 14 of 18
Side View
Symbiosis Pavilion / Yuan Architects - Interior Photography, Arch, Arcade, Garden
Courtesy of Bamboo New Field

Using traditional bamboo materials to construct digital geometric shapes, the design features the elegant and natural outlines of bamboo forests and the rational trajectory of industrial railways. These elements combine to form a rhythmic, tensile spatial structure that resonates with the local culture.

Symbiosis Pavilion / Yuan Architects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Bamboo New Field
Symbiosis Pavilion / Yuan Architects - Image 15 of 18
Front View

With both metallic rigidity and bamboo-like flexibility, the structural body is combined with a bamboo tile-covered hyperboloid rooftop. Together, this design and other delicate architectural features create a sustainable and eco-friendly bamboo building. 

Symbiosis Pavilion / Yuan Architects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Bamboo New Field

As an intersection that connects the past and future of the forest railway, Symbiosis represents a future of circular sustainability that is symbiotic with nature.

Symbiosis Pavilion / Yuan Architects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Bamboo New Field

Cite: "Symbiosis Pavilion / Yuan Architects" 08 Jan 2024. ArchDaily.

