Symbiosis Pavilion / Yuan Architects

Design Lead: WenYuan Peng

Design Team: Ching Lu, MingShao Gao, ShihHsuan Li

Clients: Taiwan Bamboo Society

City: Chiayi

Country: Taiwan

Text description provided by the architects. Situated at the junction where the forest railway converges and diverges at Zhuqi Station, Symbiosis is built atop a triangular base that conceives and embodies the past and future of the forest railway of Zhuqi.

Using traditional bamboo materials to construct digital geometric shapes, the design features the elegant and natural outlines of bamboo forests and the rational trajectory of industrial railways. These elements combine to form a rhythmic, tensile spatial structure that resonates with the local culture.

With both metallic rigidity and bamboo-like flexibility, the structural body is combined with a bamboo tile-covered hyperboloid rooftop. Together, this design and other delicate architectural features create a sustainable and eco-friendly bamboo building.

As an intersection that connects the past and future of the forest railway, Symbiosis represents a future of circular sustainability that is symbiotic with nature.