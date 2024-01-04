Parametric Architecture January Workshops

We are thrilled to announce our upcoming January workshops in collaboration with our ArchDaily Supporters partner, Parametric Architecture. These workshops have been thoughtfully curated to empower architects, designers, and enthusiasts by providing them with the latest insights and skills in the dynamic realm of parametric design. Guided by industry experts and visionaries, these immersive sessions will explore cutting-edge techniques, innovative tools, and practical applications, creating an inspiring and dynamic learning environment where participants can take their design expertise to unprecedented levels.

As a token of our appreciation, ArchDaily Supporters will be entitled to exclusive benefits, including special discounts on any of the workshops offered by Parametric Architecture and one complimentary monthly workshop. Your commitment to advancing architectural innovation seamlessly aligns with the enriching experiences that these workshops promise to deliver. Stay tuned for more information on how you can fully unlock your creative potential and embark on an exciting journey of design exploration in January.

The workshop will focus on developing technical and practical skill sets in using AI for architecture. Participants will learn to fully develop their own design from 2d to 3d, using holistic AI workflow, going from AI concept design with Midjourney, parametric design with Rhino/Grasshopper, and LookX for detail development and rendering and how to sell a design, post-processing techniques, productivity strategies, essential resources, and overview of other applications in order to prep for the coming era of AI.

Topic: Parametric Intelligence

Instructor: Tim Fu

Date: January 6-7 & 13-14, 2024

Time: 16:00 – 20:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 4 Sessions (16 Hours)

Registration Deadline: January 5, 2024

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/parametric-intelligence-studio-tim-fu/

The workshop aims to develop architectural solutions for complex geometries developed through simple processes for the generation of the basic geometry based on Voronoi distributions, the topological study and subsequent development through physical simulations, data manipulation and visualization, and the generation of structural lattices based on the obtained geometry.

Topic: Computational Thinking

Instructor: Ignacio Revenga

Date: January 13 – 14, 2024

Time: 11:00 – 15:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Sessions (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: January 12, 2024

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/computational-thinking-studio-ignacio-revenga/

The workshop will focus on navigating and integrating AI into different phases of the design workflow without overpromising or underdelivering internally and externally. Participants will gain insights on optimizing their design methodology by strategically incorporating Midjourney and Stable Diffusion in the creative design process and learning how to communicate design workflow to their clients and professors.

Topic: AI-Driven Design Practice

Instructor: Cas Esbach

Date: January 21, 2024

Time: 14:00 – 19:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom and YouTube

Duration: 1 Session (5 Hours)

Registration Deadline: January 21, 2024

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/ai-driven-design-practice-studio-cas-esbach/

The workshop will introduce the participants to a set of advanced digital tools that are able to simulate fibrous and textile forms, patterns, and microstructures, investigating how such themes can be interpreted to deliver contemporary design statements. Projects and research from the participants in the workshop will speculate on transformations of natural and artificial environments and how the human body and its prostheses would react and adapt to such trends.

Topic: Body Architecture 3.0

Instructor: Filippo Nassetti

Date: January 27 – 28, 2024

Time: 16:00 – 20:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Sessions (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: January 26, 2024

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/body-architecture-3-0-studio-filippo-nassetti/

