NAMSAMH House / TIUM Architects

Understanding of the Site. The client looked at several houses and land and chose the current house. Considering the inconvenience of transportation, he thought of Namsan Mountain in the center of Seoul as a place with a forest area. It is located in Itaewon, where the Namsan promenade is 5 minutes away. The site has a size of 12.3 meters x 7.8 meters, adjacent to a 4-meter road on the east side. It is shaped like a long land to the east and west. The slope of the site rises from south to north. Neighboring buildings are located to the south, west, and north, excluding the east side. On a site that is long in the east-west direction, the Right to light has more influence in the direction of the building. The great advantage of the site is the cityscape overlooking Seoul at a glance. Converting to the height of the building, you can see the southern Seoul landscape of Namsan from the 3rd floor. Namsan, located in the north, presents nature nearby along with the scenery of the south.

The Owner, therefore... Two couples in their mid to late 40s live here. Work flexibly, alternating between working from home and going to work. Two cats also live together. Unlike his wife, who has a calm personality, a cheerful husband enjoys a variety of hobbies. You need a space where you can allocate time separately and together. A wife who works from home and a husband who lounges around reading books live together. You can also draw a wife listening to music and a husband enjoying his hobby of woodworking. Not only do we need time apart, but we also need time to watch television and drink wine together. You also need a dining table where you can eat and organize your day. We proposed a residential space that embodies the unique lifestyle of two people within the ordinary.

Floor Plan layout. The steps to create a flexible living space are as follows. Select main space and auxiliary space. Select the location of stairs and auxiliary spaces that serve as the central point of movement. The main space is arranged in consideration of the client’s taste and reasonable functionality. As a result, the main space and auxiliary space are arranged parallel to each other in the east-west direction. While the main space on the south side is arranged in the east-west direction, the auxiliary space on the north side corresponds in parallel. The stairs are placed on the east side, where the road is located, to deepen the space on the west side. Through this arrangement, the main space becomes one space and is placed in the south. The auxiliary space keeps pace with the flow of the main spaces in the north. The public and private spaces in the main space are separated by floor according to the zoning direction.

Spatial order to find the Solution rather than the answer. The best spatial composition is not the spatial order arranged for general purposes but the spatial order arranged according to my lifestyle. Placing the public space on the 3rd floor and the private space on the 2nd floor lengthens the movement line from the entrance to the public space. However, the spatial order was changed for two reasons. First, take advantage of the land’s strengths. Thanks to the geographical feature of being close to Namsan Mountain, the scenery of Seoul, including Itaewon, is visible at a glance. Due to the height of the building, you can see the scenery from the third floor. Thanks to the open view, the lighting is also good. It follows the owner's lifestyle, who lives around the common space. If you want to go back and forth between the four floors, the center of the space is the 3rd floor due to distance. Excluding the first floor, where the entrance is located, it serves as the focal point of the second floor, which consists of private spaces, and the fourth floor, which is expanded from the public space. Going to the second floor, which is a private space, is fixed. Go to the bedroom for a good night’s sleep or use the desk in the welcome room to work from home. I leave my body in the bathtub to relieve the day's fatigue. Get ready for work and out in the dressing room. The exterior deck on the 4th floor utilizes the deck overlooking Namsan Mountain, which is located nearby. Have a barbecue and invite guests to enjoy a small garden party.

Steel house grafting. First, constructability is secured. Reinforced concrete construction is expected to be quite difficult. It is difficult for pump trucks and ready-mixed concrete to dock on a dead-end road with a slope of 4 meters wide. Unloading and loading materials is also difficult.

Nevertheless, the foundation section, where concrete was poured through a 100-meter conveying pipe, was a process that could only be done once. We also create a site that minimizes construction errors. Design modeling carried out in parallel from the early stages of design, is converted to construction modeling that can calculate members as it progresses to detailed design. The converted modeling is produced as a member unit at the production plant. Each member produced according to construction information is packed sequentially and assembled on site. Construct accurately according to the site's guidelines where the basic work is done. Implement a long-span structure to create open space. A long-span structure is created by hybridizing a steel house structure and a highly compatible steel frame. Secure an open space 4 meters wide and 10 meters long. Minimizing process interference ensures the safety and workability of workers in each field. During reinforced concrete construction, various processes are put on site simultaneously, so frequent conflicts exist between them. This is because the construction period must be met, and it isn't easy to modify the poured concrete. In the case of steel houses, the frame construction period is short. Because the members are also exposed, the processes in each field can be coordinated with the site before finishing work, and work can be done on an independent schedule.