World
Save
Kinik Olive Agricultural Production, Processing & Storage / Studio Evren Başbuğ - Exterior Photography, FacadeKinik Olive Agricultural Production, Processing & Storage / Studio Evren Başbuğ - Exterior PhotographyKinik Olive Agricultural Production, Processing & Storage / Studio Evren Başbuğ - Interior PhotographyKinik Olive Agricultural Production, Processing & Storage / Studio Evren Başbuğ - Exterior PhotographyKinik Olive Agricultural Production, Processing & Storage / Studio Evren Başbuğ - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Factory, Workshop
Kınık, Turkey
  • Principal Designers: Evren Başbuğ, Oğuz Bodur
  • Project Coordinator: Ayşıl Sara Kerimi Bodur
  • Architectural Team Members: Yusuf Bahadır Çelik, Cansu Özlütürk
  • Structural Engineer: Barış Köroğlu
  • Electrical Engineer: Mümtaz Ayça
  • Mechanical Engineer: Necdet Tunalı
  • Contractor: Rahime Dönmez
  • City: Kınık
  • Country: Turkey
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Kinik Olive Agricultural Production, Processing & Storage / Studio Evren Başbuğ - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kıvanç Sönmez

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by Studio Evren Başbuğ for the use of an agricultural development cooperative in Kinik, a northern district on the outskirts of İzmir, Kinik Olive, a small-scale industrial facility with a daily processing capacity of 80 tons of olives and a production capacity of 20 tons of olive oil became operational as of November 2023.

Kinik Olive Agricultural Production, Processing & Storage / Studio Evren Başbuğ - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kıvanç Sönmez
Kinik Olive Agricultural Production, Processing & Storage / Studio Evren Başbuğ - Image 17 of 18
Plan
Kinik Olive Agricultural Production, Processing & Storage / Studio Evren Başbuğ - Interior Photography
© Kıvanç Sönmez

Setting aside the technical and wet volumes in the building program brief, the structure was planned as a single-volume space and designed with a steel structural system on a raised platform. Located among existing olive trees in a rural landscape, the building is expected to differentiate itself from similar facilities in its surroundings with its reverse-sloping roof form and the sharp angles of this form reflected in the façade arrangement.

Kinik Olive Agricultural Production, Processing & Storage / Studio Evren Başbuğ - Exterior Photography
© Kıvanç Sönmez
Kinik Olive Agricultural Production, Processing & Storage / Studio Evren Başbuğ - Image 18 of 18
Elevations
Kinik Olive Agricultural Production, Processing & Storage / Studio Evren Başbuğ - Exterior Photography
© Kıvanç Sönmez

The galvanized trapezoidal coating panels on the façade and roof surfaces reflect not only the rays of sunlight hitting from different angles at different times of the day but also the colors of the sky and the dense vegetal landscape of olive trees around it. The structure, despite its form, which at first glance seems foreign and incompatible with its surroundings, is actually intended to dissolve into the rural landscape, becoming transparent in terms of color and texture and, at times, almost disappearing into the setting.

Kinik Olive Agricultural Production, Processing & Storage / Studio Evren Başbuğ - Exterior Photography
© Kıvanç Sönmez

The primary design criteria were to construct the space required by the brief in the simplest and most cost-effective manner. For this reason, the variety of materials used in the interior and exterior of the building was kept at a minimum. Along with this, local labor was used for most of the material manufacturing and installation. The total construction cost of the building was approximately 3,300,000 TRL ($167.000).

Kinik Olive Agricultural Production, Processing & Storage / Studio Evren Başbuğ - Exterior Photography
© Serkan Örnek

Working together with the milk processing facility, the other recent investment in the district by the same cooperative, the Kınık Olive facility aims to contribute to the local circular economy by processing the products of the local producers and providing them the opportunity to create value-added products for the end user under more favorable conditions.

Kinik Olive Agricultural Production, Processing & Storage / Studio Evren Başbuğ - Exterior Photography
© Kıvanç Sönmez

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Kınık, İzmir, Turkey

About this office
Studio Evren Başbuğ
Office

Material

Steel

Cite: "Kinik Olive Agricultural Production, Processing & Storage / Studio Evren Başbuğ" 03 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011768/kinik-olive-agricultural-production-processing-and-storage-studio-evren-basbug> ISSN 0719-8884

