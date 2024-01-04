Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. House for Young Families 01 / H-H Studio

House for Young Families 01 / H-H Studio

Save
House for Young Families 01 / H-H Studio
Save this picture!
House for Young Families 01 / H-H Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Stairs
© Hoang Le

House for Young Families 01 / H-H Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, StairsHouse for Young Families 01 / H-H Studio - Exterior PhotographyHouse for Young Families 01 / H-H Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, WindowsHouse for Young Families 01 / H-H Studio - Exterior PhotographyHouse for Young Families 01 / H-H Studio - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Da Nang, Vietnam
  • Architects: H-H Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  204
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hoang Le
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  INAX, Nam Sung
  • Lead Architect: Huynh Tuan Huy
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This is a specific work in the project: a house for young families developed by H-Hstudio to adapt to changes in social life in general and architecture in particular after the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically in architecture, the family (house) transforms from a place of residence to a place to live, a place to work, a place to study, a place to communicate, a place to grow crops, a place to exercise, and a place to entertain. For children, adults, and families...the house becomes very important because most of the basic activities and human lifetime take place in the home space.

Save this picture!
House for Young Families 01 / H-H Studio - Interior Photography
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
House for Young Families 01 / H-H Studio - Image 19 of 24
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
House for Young Families 01 / H-H Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Hoang Le

Our client is no exception to the above changes: the request was to design a house for a young family of 4 members, husband and wife, and 2 small children, both husband and wife working completely remotely. The project construction location is located in a new residential area, with an area of 105m2 (5x21m); the main face faces Southeast (the main cool summer wind direction of Da Nang city). The remaining sides have no adjacent construction works.

Save this picture!
House for Young Families 01 / H-H Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Countertop, Windows
© Hoang Le

A common characteristic of young families is their many dreams, plans, hobbies, family organization... Therefore, before starting to design, we spent time discussing with customers how to work together. Build the most realistic goals for the house:

  • Regarding conditions: within an area of 5x21m and a modest economy (1.7 billion VND equivalent to 70,000 USD for total investment): prioritize investment in hardware (basic space) for some items Other (software) such as tables and chairs, vegetable garden. .. will be completed according to needs as well as time and economic conditions.
  • Minimize construction density to increase green area and open space
  • Adaptable to tropical climate conditions: sun, wind, humidity, rain, storms
  • Flexibility in common space

Save this picture!
House for Young Families 01 / H-H Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Hoang Le

On the ground, the building has a simple (inverted) u-shaped structure symmetrical about the y-axis, with 3 garden spaces interwoven into this structure, allowing functional spaces to directly access the natural environment. The u-shaped structure will increase in height (reduce construction density to less than 50%=46.2m2) and develop flexibly from front to back - the high block at the back will block the west sun and storm winds from the northwest  impact on the building - low block The front block aims to help all spaces in the back block (kitchen, 2 bedrooms) directly receive the Southeast wind as well as the light that will shine deep into the courtyard - where the Family members can still easily connect no matter where they are

Save this picture!
House for Young Families 01 / H-H Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
House for Young Families 01 / H-H Studio - Exterior Photography
© Hoang Le

In terms of space, this flexible structure has created many layers of gardens, balconies, loggias, and terraces at different heights, helping the perspective of the building come alive with many layers, friendliness, and clarity. On the first floor, the kitchen and dining area are behind, so you can see the entire house. The porch is flexibly used as a multi-purpose space: receiving guests, relaxing, working, holding parties, and parking bicycles and motorbikes at night... The porch is combined with the yard and front garden (how 7m land boundary), creating an airy space for 2 children to play in the 63m2 space after school.

Save this picture!
House for Young Families 01 / H-H Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
House for Young Families 01 / H-H Studio - Image 23 of 24
Section

Working and study room (size: 3.8x1.8 M) will be used during meetings when need to concentrate.... at other times, the location can be completely flexible depending on the weather and personal needs. The main bedroom on the mezzanine is arranged to observe the entire house and the two children's bedrooms. We believe a clean living environment is an important start for a young family.

Save this picture!
House for Young Families 01 / H-H Studio - Exterior Photography
© Hoang Le

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
H-H Studio
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "House for Young Families 01 / H-H Studio" 04 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011751/house-for-young-families-01-h-h-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags