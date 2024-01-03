Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Neighborhood Center of Gaobei Community / LEL DESIGN STUDIO

Neighborhood Center of Gaobei Community / LEL DESIGN STUDIO

Neighborhood Center of Gaobei Community / LEL DESIGN STUDIO

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Public Space, Community Center, Renovation
Chengdu, China
  • Chief Designer: Kuai YU, Sai LUO
  • Design Team: Sai LUO Yeung Yui Ho, Lu LIU, Qi Lv, Haoliang Yu, Yiding Wang, Yimu Chen, Lu Li, Liuxin He, Yajun
  • Intern: Yajun
  • Community Research And Planning: Big Fish Community Center
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Neighborhood Center, Community design, Community Renewal
  • Vi Design: Spore Design
  • City: Chengdu
  • Country: China
Neighborhood Center of Gaobei Community / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© NUMBER SEVEN

Community Renewal | Community Neighborhood Center of Gaobei
The land used for the Gaobei Community Neighborhood Center project was originally a real estate sales office. After completing its mission, it has been abandoned for nearly ten years, with damp water and the breeding of mosquitoes. Although the site is large and has lush vegetation, it cannot be used.

Neighborhood Center of Gaobei Community / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© NUMBER SEVEN

Planning positioning: community+sense of daily life
The joint team conducted a detailed survey of the urban space and community around the neighborhood center. I hope to create a neighborhood center that is tailored to the actual needs of community residents, friendly and open, and has a sense of daily life.

Neighborhood Center of Gaobei Community / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Image 17 of 26
Axo

Space concept: Forest green island and community living room
There are two temporary buildings and one sales office building on the site, surrounded by dense trees. The height difference between the central small square and the peripheral roads is nearly 6 meters. The outside is a bustling city, but the inside is a deserted "forest". Two parts have been planned according to local conditions - the community living room and the sunken square area centered around the community party and mass service center; Forest Green Island - a green activity space with different themes and contents in the forest.

Neighborhood Center of Gaobei Community / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© NUMBER SEVEN

A community living room that can do a lot of things
The community living room is the core public space of the neighborhood center in Gaobei Community. This place is also affectionately known as the "Gaobei Living Room" by residents, which is an oval shaped public space surrounded by green trees and an excellent place for various community public activities.

Neighborhood Center of Gaobei Community / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© NUMBER SEVEN
Neighborhood Center of Gaobei Community / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© NUMBER SEVEN

At present, the community living room holds various types and scales of activities every week, with performances, concerts, sports events, dam movies, and other unexpected activities and usage methods emerging one after another.

Neighborhood Center of Gaobei Community / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© NUMBER SEVEN

A vibrant forest green island
Forest Green Island - renovated and rebuilt abandoned model houses, incorporating community commerce and convenient services. Retaining the original large trees on the site, enhancing the environmental landscape, and providing green and healthy activity spaces with different contents for surrounding residents.

Neighborhood Center of Gaobei Community / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Image 21 of 26
Cross section
Neighborhood Center of Gaobei Community / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs
© NUMBER SEVEN

The Service Center in the Forest
Considering that this place will be used as a service center in the future, we have decided to renovate the facade. On the one hand, we will strengthen the introduction of light, and on the other hand, we will increase the transparency of the interface in the community living room.

Neighborhood Center of Gaobei Community / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© NUMBER SEVEN
Neighborhood Center of Gaobei Community / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Garden
© NUMBER SEVEN

Summary
Community is the community of people's lives, the basic unit of social governance, and also the most important field of our lives. Community renewal is not only about adapting to local conditions and revitalizing forgotten and neglected areas in urban space, but also about stimulating public participation to reshape and cultivate the community public spirit of residents.

Neighborhood Center of Gaobei Community / LEL DESIGN STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Windows
© NUMBER SEVEN

Project location

Address:Chengdu, Sichuan, China

About this office
LEL DESIGN STUDIO
Materials

WoodGlassSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpacePublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerRefurbishmentRenovationChina

Cite: "Neighborhood Center of Gaobei Community / LEL DESIGN STUDIO" 03 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011675/neighborhood-center-of-gaobei-community-lel-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

