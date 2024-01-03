Neighborhood Center of Gaobei Community / LEL DESIGN STUDIO

+ 21

Chief Designer: Kuai YU, Sai LUO

Design Team: Sai LUO Yeung Yui Ho, Lu LIU, Qi Lv, Haoliang Yu, Yiding Wang, Yimu Chen, Lu Li, Liuxin He, Yajun

Intern: Yajun

Community Research And Planning: Big Fish Community Center

Program / Use / Building Function: Neighborhood Center, Community design, Community Renewal

Vi Design: Spore Design

City: Chengdu

Country: China

Community Renewal | Community Neighborhood Center of Gaobei

The land used for the Gaobei Community Neighborhood Center project was originally a real estate sales office. After completing its mission, it has been abandoned for nearly ten years, with damp water and the breeding of mosquitoes. Although the site is large and has lush vegetation, it cannot be used.

Planning positioning: community+sense of daily life

The joint team conducted a detailed survey of the urban space and community around the neighborhood center. I hope to create a neighborhood center that is tailored to the actual needs of community residents, friendly and open, and has a sense of daily life.

Space concept: Forest green island and community living room

There are two temporary buildings and one sales office building on the site, surrounded by dense trees. The height difference between the central small square and the peripheral roads is nearly 6 meters. The outside is a bustling city, but the inside is a deserted "forest". Two parts have been planned according to local conditions - the community living room and the sunken square area centered around the community party and mass service center; Forest Green Island - a green activity space with different themes and contents in the forest.

A community living room that can do a lot of things

The community living room is the core public space of the neighborhood center in Gaobei Community. This place is also affectionately known as the "Gaobei Living Room" by residents, which is an oval shaped public space surrounded by green trees and an excellent place for various community public activities.

At present, the community living room holds various types and scales of activities every week, with performances, concerts, sports events, dam movies, and other unexpected activities and usage methods emerging one after another.

A vibrant forest green island

Forest Green Island - renovated and rebuilt abandoned model houses, incorporating community commerce and convenient services. Retaining the original large trees on the site, enhancing the environmental landscape, and providing green and healthy activity spaces with different contents for surrounding residents.

The Service Center in the Forest

Considering that this place will be used as a service center in the future, we have decided to renovate the facade. On the one hand, we will strengthen the introduction of light, and on the other hand, we will increase the transparency of the interface in the community living room.

Summary

Community is the community of people's lives, the basic unit of social governance, and also the most important field of our lives. Community renewal is not only about adapting to local conditions and revitalizing forgotten and neglected areas in urban space, but also about stimulating public participation to reshape and cultivate the community public spirit of residents.