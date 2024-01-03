Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Matski House / ZROBIM architects

Matski House / ZROBIM architects

Matski House / ZROBIM architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeMatski House / ZROBIM architects - Interior PhotographyMatski House / ZROBIM architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamMatski House / ZROBIM architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestMatski House / ZROBIM architects - More Images

Houses
Matski, Belarus
  • Architects: ZROBIM architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  157
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kasia Syramalot
  • Lead Architects: Andrey Makovsky
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Residential
  • City: Matski
  • Country: Belarus
Matski House / ZROBIM architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kasia Syramalot

Text description provided by the architects. ZROBIM architects – an advocate of cubic formula minimalism – is announcing a modern vision of faсhwerk technology and traditional downshifting living. Free from fences, with 65% of panoramic glazing,

Matski House / ZROBIM architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kasia Syramalot

no inside doors, this house is the manifest of exposed brave life on stage, which is fairly unique at this latitude.

Matski House / ZROBIM architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Kasia Syramalot

Andrey Makousky, the architect of the concept and the 33-year-old CEO of the international architectural studio ZROBIM architects, drives half an hour north of Minsk, to the place where his great-grandfather's roots lay. He discovers his lot and starts designing his ultimate dream home, a grow-out dwelling that can be extended potentially as the family grows adding more living space.

Matski House / ZROBIM architects - Image 32 of 33
Plan

Moving away from the usual sloping roof and massive beams a non-obvious solution has been found: the grid of panels has been filled with frameless glazing, hiding the frame columns behind, i.e. not exposed on the outside of the building. Such absence of visible elements of the supporting frame of the stained glass makes the surface a continuous flat surface without seams. Together with the complex terrace system, such a trick has made it possible to blur the boundaries between interior and exterior making you feel you are truly in the wild.

Matski House / ZROBIM architects - Interior Photography
© Kasia Syramalot

The architect's commitment to a unique and experimental approach is underscored by several challenges that the owner encountered and successfully addressed.

Matski House / ZROBIM architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Chair
© Kasia Syramalot
Matski House / ZROBIM architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Kasia Syramalot

Firstly, the property originally contained a landfill, which the owner ingeniously transformed into two inviting artificial ponds. This transformation not only added aesthetic value but also contributed to the neighborhood's revitalization.

Matski House / ZROBIM architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Kasia Syramalot

Furthermore, the architect's respect for the surrounding context is evident in his design. He leveraged a significant difference in site elevation, resulting in a remarkable cantilevered house that extends 4.5 meters over the edge. This daring architectural feat adds a distinct and adventurous character to the structure. In an effort to harmonize with the environment, the owner also intends to plant crops on the roof of the house, displaying the owner's dedication to sustainable living and experimentation.

Matski House / ZROBIM architects - Interior Photography
© Kasia Syramalot
Matski House / ZROBIM architects - Interior Photography
© Kasia Syramalot
Matski House / ZROBIM architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Sink
© Kasia Syramalot

Having thoroughly considered light orientation and thermal engineering in the process of designing the house, a large front of panoramic glazing (65% of the wall area) is located along the south-west façade.

Matski House / ZROBIM architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kasia Syramalot

In the heart of the house rests an atrium with a living nut tree.
A life form within the concrete. It changes according to the seasons and you live with it through all the changes observing the cycles of nature. It is around the atrium that the layout of the house was drawn up, which here is disclosed, i.e. free: it allows you to move around the house in different ways without the use of traditional corridors.

Matski House / ZROBIM architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Kasia Syramalot

A natural palette of materials complements the monochromatic color scheme. At the same time, 95% of the furniture and lighting are custom solutions, made according to the individual sketches of the owner of the house. Hence, the interior fully reflects the needs and character of its owner and forms an impression of expensive natural minimalism.

Project gallery

ZROBIM architects
WoodGlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBelarus

Cite: "Matski House / ZROBIM architects" 03 Jan 2024. ArchDaily.

