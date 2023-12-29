Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Sede da Newe / Estúdio 41

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Office Buildings
São José do Rio Preto, Brazil
  • Architects: Estúdio 41
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  230
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Eron Costin
  • Lead Architect: João Gabriel Rosa
  • Design Team: Emerson Vidigal, Eron Costin, Fabio Faria, Martin Goic
  • Collaborators: Beatriz Dutra, Caetano Kuster dos Santos, Camila de Andrade, Charlles Furtado, Evelyn Moreira Farias, Guilherme Fernando Pinto, Tamy Pesinato
  • Landscape Design: Paula Farage
  • Wooden Structure: Norimasa Ishikawa
  • City: São José do Rio Preto
  • Country: Brazil
Sede da Newe / Estúdio 41 - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Eron Costin

 The redesign of the existing warehouse to house the Newe company headquarters stands out for the introduction of a new volume that encompasses all scheduled activities. It is a box inserted inside another, providing a unique spatial dynamic, characterized by a longitudinal format. This internal layout creates an environment of arrival, welcome and interaction. The architectural proposal incorporates the strategic use of translucent tiles on the roof, in addition to front and side panels made of cobogós. These elements are used with the aim of maximizing the entry of natural light onto the two main surfaces of the external box. This approach not only promotes natural lighting, but also facilitates connection with the adjacent gardens, present on the borders of the space.

Sede da Newe / Estúdio 41 - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Eron Costin

The strategy adopted for this project is to improve the functionality of the existing space, integrating it efficiently with the outdoor environment. The introduction of the internal box, with its longitudinal arrangement, redefines the perception of space, transforming it into an inviting place for interactions and meetings. The choice of transparent and light-permeable materials is one of the main pillars of this architectural concept, aiming to create a bright and airy internal atmosphere. The synergy between the translucent tiles on the roof and the cobogó panels not only allows for abundant natural lighting, but also establishes a fluid relationship between internal and external spaces, strengthening the connection with the surrounding gardens.

Sede da Newe / Estúdio 41 - Interior Photography, Windows
© Eron Costin
Sede da Newe / Estúdio 41 - Image 26 of 32
Plan - Ground floor
Sede da Newe / Estúdio 41 - Interior Photography, Chair, Facade
© Eron Costin
Sede da Newe / Estúdio 41 - Image 28 of 32
Section - AA
Sede da Newe / Estúdio 41 - Interior Photography, Living Room, Facade
© Eron Costin

In this way, the project not only meets the company's functional needs, but also redefines the spatial experience, transforming the warehouse into a welcoming environment integrated with the surrounding nature.

Sede da Newe / Estúdio 41 - Interior Photography
© Eron Costin

Cite: "Sede da Newe / Estúdio 41" [Sede da Newe / Estúdio 41] 29 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011543/sede-da-newe-estudio-41> ISSN 0719-8884

