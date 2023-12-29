Sede da Newe / Estúdio 41

+ 27

Design Team: Emerson Vidigal, Eron Costin, Fabio Faria, Martin Goic

Collaborators: Beatriz Dutra, Caetano Kuster dos Santos, Camila de Andrade, Charlles Furtado, Evelyn Moreira Farias, Guilherme Fernando Pinto, Tamy Pesinato

Landscape Design: Paula Farage

Wooden Structure: Norimasa Ishikawa

City: São José do Rio Preto

Country: Brazil

The redesign of the existing warehouse to house the Newe company headquarters stands out for the introduction of a new volume that encompasses all scheduled activities. It is a box inserted inside another, providing a unique spatial dynamic, characterized by a longitudinal format. This internal layout creates an environment of arrival, welcome and interaction. The architectural proposal incorporates the strategic use of translucent tiles on the roof, in addition to front and side panels made of cobogós. These elements are used with the aim of maximizing the entry of natural light onto the two main surfaces of the external box. This approach not only promotes natural lighting, but also facilitates connection with the adjacent gardens, present on the borders of the space.

The strategy adopted for this project is to improve the functionality of the existing space, integrating it efficiently with the outdoor environment. The introduction of the internal box, with its longitudinal arrangement, redefines the perception of space, transforming it into an inviting place for interactions and meetings. The choice of transparent and light-permeable materials is one of the main pillars of this architectural concept, aiming to create a bright and airy internal atmosphere. The synergy between the translucent tiles on the roof and the cobogó panels not only allows for abundant natural lighting, but also establishes a fluid relationship between internal and external spaces, strengthening the connection with the surrounding gardens.

In this way, the project not only meets the company's functional needs, but also redefines the spatial experience, transforming the warehouse into a welcoming environment integrated with the surrounding nature.