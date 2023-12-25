Damnak Soriya House / Re: Edge Architecture

+ 20

Design Team: Eung Vanna, Chheang Sokkea, Chan Dara, Mey Rath, Chim Channou, Thai Dina, Vuth Malin

City: Krong Kampot

Country: Cambodia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Home to a melting pot of cultures and communities, Kampot is widely known as a small-town retreat for relaxation and rejuvenation. In the past few years, that has changed with the development of new hotels and highrises dotted along the Kampot River. However, what is still missing is a home-away-from-home concept that caters to those wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of Phnom Penh yet feel settled and secure in their own space. Amaya aims to create homes that sit harmoniously within the surrounding environment, encourage well-being, and foster a sense of belonging.

Damnak Soriya is one type of three types of homes designed as a private holiday home inside Amaya, which offers contemporary, mid-century-inspired 1, 2 & 3 bedroom holiday homes in the foothills of the Domrey Mountains. Each home has been architecturally designed with nature and sustainability in mind and has been strategically positioned to take in views of the mountains and beyond.

Damnak Soriya is a three-bedroom, two-story platform house inspired by the slope of the foothill of Kamchay Mountain and a provincial-raised wooden structure on stilts seen in Kampot and along the river. The mission of design is to create purposefully designed holiday homes that inspire people to reconnect with their best selves and fully submerge in nature and the beautiful views of the surrounding landscape.

Unsurprisingly, the surrounding locale is the primary influence on the design of platform architecture. Damnak Soriya’s aesthetic, and ultimately its purpose, is a result of the direct experience interacting with the region’s community, vernacular architecture, nature-based activities, and urban, natural, and rural landscape. The four main keywords that guided our design are nature, space, community, and vernacular.

The two-story pavilion or platform house is generous in proportion; it embraces the advantages of living in a contemporary Khmer house, focusing equally on sustainability, culture, and communal values. With spacious living areas, an outdoor kitchen, a dining area, an elevated pool, a courtyard, and three large bedrooms, Soriya is designed to be porous, taking in and filtering the sunlight while allowing natural ventilation to sweep under the platform and across all spaces from living spaces to bedrooms and to bathrooms. Thus retaining core elements of a traditional Cambodian lifestyle whilst serving modern aspirations.