Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. The Grove House / Taouk Architects

The Grove House / Taouk Architects

Save
The Grove House / Taouk Architects

The Grove House / Taouk Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, SofaThe Grove House / Taouk Architects - Interior Photography, Countertop, BeamThe Grove House / Taouk Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, ShowerThe Grove House / Taouk Architects - Interior PhotographyThe Grove House / Taouk Architects - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Australia
  • Designer: Youseph Taouk
  • Design Collaborators: Cos design
  • Country: Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Grove House / Taouk Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Fence, Facade
© Emily Bartlett

Text description provided by the architects. The key challenges for this project lay in adapting the existing fabric with the contemporary addition towards the rear. Influenced by the Arts and Crafts Movement, the original design is an exemplar of Bungalow architecture, which was highly popular during the early 20th century. Wanting to pay homage to the heritage and integrity of the existing residence, the design is influenced by the components and principles of Bungalow Architecture, characterized by a strong horizontal link between house and land, the use of long lines, soft flowing arches, and balanced proportions, yet reimagined to reflect the challenges of contemporary living.

Save this picture!
The Grove House / Taouk Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Emily Bartlett
Save this picture!
The Grove House / Taouk Architects - Interior Photography, Countertop, Beam
© Emily Bartlett

Residing on Coburg’s most exclusive boulevard, the addition disguises itself behind the original silhouette, lost in the ambiance of its enfolded tree-lined street… an urban forest of Melbourne’s Inner North. Motivated by adaptable living, the design is both flexible and vast in its experience; with elegant interiors, magnificent leadlight windows, ornate ceilings, fretwork, and hardwood floors, the home is entrenched in traditional detailing, contemporized to reflect an idyllic amalgamation of time and place. The synergy between old and new is further strengthened through the use of a neutral and illuminating palette coupled with moveable glazing designed to facilitate a flow of movement into the surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
The Grove House / Taouk Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Shower
© Emily Bartlett

Growing up in an intimate household, the client was motivated by traditional family values. With passive areas of retreat and openness generated from the added volume, movement is drawn towards the rear, creating the perfect space for entertainment and connectedness. Blurring the boundary between indoor/outdoor living, the user is free to passively ebb and flow between the two. The new spaces witness an innovative shared living, dining, and kitchen area, resembling a new hearth for the home.

Save this picture!
The Grove House / Taouk Architects - Interior Photography
© Emily Bartlett

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Taouk Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "The Grove House / Taouk Architects" 26 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011523/the-grove-house-taouk-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags