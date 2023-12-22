Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Fitness Center / Capote Marcondes Longo Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, GardenFitness Center / Capote Marcondes Longo Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenFitness Center / Capote Marcondes Longo Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior PhotographyFitness Center / Capote Marcondes Longo Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography, Windows, GardenFitness Center / Capote Marcondes Longo Arquitetura e Urbanismo - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Fitness Club
Goiânia, Brazil
  • Architects: Capote Marcondes Longo Arquitetura e Urbanismo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Leonardo Finotti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Saint-Gobain, ACE Pisos e Revestimentos Corporativos, Celite, Colormix, Cozil, Docol, Flow Iluminação, Hunter Douglas, Placo, Revesto Pisos e Revestimentos de Alto Padrão, Roca
  • Lead Architects: Luis Capote, Damiano Marcondes e Chantal Longo
  • Collaborators: Fernanda Pinha, Mariana Firmino
  • Structure: Hirata & Associados Consultoria e Projetos Estruturais; Ferenge Soluções em Estruturas Metálicas
  • Foundations: Raiz Engenharia e Serviços Industriais
  • Electrical Installation: Automatize – Projeto Elétrico
  • Hydraulics: Sanieng Projetos e Saneamento
  • Landscape: Yara Hasegawa Arquitetura
  • Lighting Consultant: Senzi Consultoria Luminotécnica
  • AC: FGC Engenharia (Felipe Gomes Custódio Engenheiro Eletricista)
  • Acoustics: Dulcirene Aires & Engenheiros Associados
  • Fire Safety: Vanêssa Sotério de Oliveira
  • Accessibility Consultant: Design Universal Consultoria
  • Wayfinding And Signage: UND Comunicação Visual
  • Pools: Fulltech Piscinas
  • Automatic Watering: Suporte Irrigação
  • Construction Execution: Grupo TocTao
  • City: Goiânia
  • Country: Brazil
Fitness Center / Capote Marcondes Longo Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. The new Fitness Center of Plateu D'or, located in the city of Goiânia - GO, was designed to serve the residents of the condominium, divided into 02 main blocks. 

Fitness Center / Capote Marcondes Longo Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography
© Leonardo Finotti

The first one is for swimming pool, sauna, and rehabilitation/physiotherapy, and the second one is for strength training, aerobic exercise, and Pilates. The first block houses the swimming pool, which was implemented in a metal structure building with a retractable cover, allowing flexibility in its use for training and leisure on weekends. This space is interconnected with the rehabilitation pool and sauna. All are completely accessible.

Fitness Center / Capote Marcondes Longo Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Leonardo Finotti
Fitness Center / Capote Marcondes Longo Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Image 21 of 26
Ground floor plan
Fitness Center / Capote Marcondes Longo Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Leonardo Finotti

In the second block, the strength training, aerobic exercise, and Pilates rooms were implemented under a large "shade" structure, protected from the intense heat of the region, and allowing great transparency of the spaces and integration with the existing landscaping and forest in the area. 

Fitness Center / Capote Marcondes Longo Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Interior Photography, Facade
© Leonardo Finotti
Fitness Center / Capote Marcondes Longo Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Image 25 of 26
Sections
Fitness Center / Capote Marcondes Longo Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Interior Photography, Facade
© Leonardo Finotti

Connecting these spaces, a snack bar area was implemented. Located near the training and leisure areas, as well as the jogging track, this area serves as a support for the condominium's users and events, also with great contact with the gardens and existing forest.

Fitness Center / Capote Marcondes Longo Arquitetura e Urbanismo - Exterior Photography
© Leonardo Finotti

