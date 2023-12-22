Fitness Center / Capote Marcondes Longo Arquitetura e Urbanismo

+ 21

Collaborators: Fernanda Pinha, Mariana Firmino

Structure: Hirata & Associados Consultoria e Projetos Estruturais; Ferenge Soluções em Estruturas Metálicas

Foundations: Raiz Engenharia e Serviços Industriais

Electrical Installation: Automatize – Projeto Elétrico

Hydraulics: Sanieng Projetos e Saneamento

Landscape: Yara Hasegawa Arquitetura

Lighting Consultant: Senzi Consultoria Luminotécnica

AC: FGC Engenharia (Felipe Gomes Custódio Engenheiro Eletricista)

Acoustics: Dulcirene Aires & Engenheiros Associados

Fire Safety: Vanêssa Sotério de Oliveira

Accessibility Consultant: Design Universal Consultoria

Wayfinding And Signage: UND Comunicação Visual

Pools: Fulltech Piscinas

Automatic Watering: Suporte Irrigação

Construction Execution: Grupo TocTao

City: Goiânia

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The new Fitness Center of Plateu D'or, located in the city of Goiânia - GO, was designed to serve the residents of the condominium, divided into 02 main blocks.

The first one is for swimming pool, sauna, and rehabilitation/physiotherapy, and the second one is for strength training, aerobic exercise, and Pilates. The first block houses the swimming pool, which was implemented in a metal structure building with a retractable cover, allowing flexibility in its use for training and leisure on weekends. This space is interconnected with the rehabilitation pool and sauna. All are completely accessible.

In the second block, the strength training, aerobic exercise, and Pilates rooms were implemented under a large "shade" structure, protected from the intense heat of the region, and allowing great transparency of the spaces and integration with the existing landscaping and forest in the area.

Connecting these spaces, a snack bar area was implemented. Located near the training and leisure areas, as well as the jogging track, this area serves as a support for the condominium's users and events, also with great contact with the gardens and existing forest.