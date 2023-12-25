Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Cheongasam Flowers Shop / RVMN

Cheongasam Flowers Shop / RVMN

Cheongasam Flowers Shop / RVMN

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail, Store
Seongnam-si, South Korea
  Architects: RVMN
  Area: 58
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. Several retail shops are listed in Pangyo's newly opened hotel. The Cheonga Samplowars Shop has been established in one of the several spaces listed. To have characteristics that are different from other retail shops, it was thought that a space with visual artistry and extended functions could reveal a subtle presence to consumers.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
Plan
Plan
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

It is a space where you can communicate with a sense of expansion and a fresh atmosphere of flowers, and the retail itself developed the story of the space with a "blossom pavilion" that seems to be in full bloom. At the bottom, a table that can commercialize and display various flowers and a class table were horizontally placed in the space as a single lump, giving a sense of expandability and visual unity of functions, Counter furniture used by employees was also expressed as a sub-bulk according to the flow, indicating a sense of stability with strength and weakness.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

The ceiling is rhythmically arranged like a flower petal in full bloom, By arranging pipes from the lower furniture to the upper structure, the entire line from the horizontal gaze to the vertical gaze was designed to be composed like a pavilion so that the visual gaze's expandability was not missed beyond the functional expandability of each medium.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
Diagram
Diagram
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

The color arrangement of the space unfolds the background in bright achromatic colors so that the naturalness of the plants can be expressed, and the pavilion lump contains colors so that the vitality of the space and the brand identity can stand out with the brand curls suitable for Cheongasemflower. In this way, Cheongasam Flowers approaches consumers with its unique charm of having a pavilion in the space.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

Top #Tags