Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Noah House / Cadaval Estudio

Noah House / Cadaval Estudio

Save
Noah House / Cadaval Estudio

Noah House / Cadaval Estudio - Exterior Photography, FacadeNoah House / Cadaval Estudio - Interior Photography, Sofa, Wood, Beam, WindowsNoah House / Cadaval Estudio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Windows, CourtyardNoah House / Cadaval Estudio - Interior Photography, FacadeNoah House / Cadaval Estudio - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Valle de Bravo, Mexico
  • Architects: Cadaval Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Lead Architect: Eduardo Cadaval
  • City: Valle de Bravo
  • Country: Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Noah House / Cadaval Estudio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Sandra Pereznieto
Save this picture!
Noah House / Cadaval Estudio - Image 14 of 18
Site Plan

Text description provided by the architects. The NOAH House is located in Valle de Bravo, an area of ​​forest and mountains 2 hours away from Mexico City. This small town of rustic houses and rainy weather is a popular destination for outdoor activities such as boating on the lake, hiking in the surrounding forests, and paragliding, attracting many weekend visitors in search of adventures in this environment.

Save this picture!
Noah House / Cadaval Estudio - Interior Photography, Facade
© Sandra Pereznieto
Save this picture!
Noah House / Cadaval Estudio - Image 15 of 18
Ground Floor Plan

The house faces the green meadow of the Rancho Avándaro golf course, The project is composed of two volumes of different sizes to reduce the impact of its scale and give privacy to its programs. Its design incorporates porticos and double heights, strategically conceived to face the forested climate characteristic of the region. These architectural elements not only provide shelter but also adapt effectively to the environment, offering a home that harmonizes with the surrounding nature.

Save this picture!
Noah House / Cadaval Estudio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Beam
© Sandra Pereznieto
Save this picture!
Noah House / Cadaval Estudio - Image 16 of 18
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Noah House / Cadaval Estudio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Beam
© Sandra Pereznieto

The public programs are located in the smallest volume: A double-height living room, dining area, a mezzanine with a TV lounge, as well as a large covered terrace that acts as the extension of the living room and it is also the most active space of the house. An intermediate space between inside and outside. Both: A covered outdoor space or an open indoor space. This porous and flexible space has a direct connection with the garden and the pool and also laterally with the kitchen which acts as the articulator of the two bodies.

Save this picture!
Noah House / Cadaval Estudio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Windows, Courtyard
© Sandra Pereznieto
Save this picture!
Noah House / Cadaval Estudio - Image 17 of 18
Sections
Save this picture!
Noah House / Cadaval Estudio - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Sandra Pereznieto

The longitudinal volume houses, in addition to the kitchen, the bedrooms, cellar, parking and service areas. This body has a perimeter portico, which provides shade and covered terraces on the ground floor.  An interstitial space from which to see the rain and protect yourself from outside conditions.

Save this picture!
Noah House / Cadaval Estudio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Sandra Pereznieto
Save this picture!
Noah House / Cadaval Estudio - Image 18 of 18
Elevations
Save this picture!
Noah House / Cadaval Estudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, Windows, Beam
© Sandra Pereznieto

Materials and tectonics. The two bodies into which the house is divided are composed of a concrete basement and an upper part of volcanic stone. The aim is to play with the perception of these materials by inverting the pre-sent order. The base is made with a smooth material, without texture, and with a lighter appearance, while the upper part is composed of a heavier material, with a rough texture and greater visual presence. The concrete base is transferred to the interiors of the house, however, the stone of the upper part becomes a wooden paneling to provide great lightness, warmth, and comfort to the inside.

Save this picture!
Noah House / Cadaval Estudio - Exterior Photography
© Sandra Pereznieto

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Cadaval Estudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Noah House / Cadaval Estudio" [Casa Noah / Cadaval Estudio] 26 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011461/noah-house-cadaval-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags