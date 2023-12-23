Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  TT House / PsA Architecture

TT House / PsA Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair
TT House / PsA Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam
TT House / PsA Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Beam
TT House / PsA Architecture - Interior Photography, Garden

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Đà Nẵng, Vietnam
  Architects: PsA Architecture
  Area:  168
  Year:  2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Hoang Le
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  An Cuong, Kibi Home Decor, Toto
  Lead Architects: Vo Duc Phong, Nguyen Huy Giap
TT House / PsA Architecture - Interior Photography, Garden
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. The homeowner needed to build a house that could be used as an office. Therefore, PsA Architecture chose a modern design with a minimalist interior style to create a TT House that is both comfortable for work and relaxing for family members to rest and unwind. TT House is located in a new residential area in Da Nang, Vietnam. This area has complete infrastructure, moderate construction density, a quiet environment, and is not far from the Han River. The house has a construction area 168m2 and is a home and office for a family of 4.

TT House / PsA Architecture - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Facade, Patio
© Hoang Le
TT House / PsA Architecture - Image 26 of 31
Plan - First floor
TT House / PsA Architecture - Interior Photography, Door
© Hoang Le
TT House / PsA Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair
© Hoang Le

With the advantage of a spacious 315m2 plot, the team of architects created a setback on all four sides, especially the front and back yards, to increase the efficiency of sunlight and ventilation for TT House. In addition, the corridors and gardens with lots of greenery also help to purify the air, bringing a feeling of peace and comfort to the family. TT House has a 3-level structure, with the first floor for office work and the second and third floors for family living space. The structure of TT House is created by simple geometric lines, emphasizing proportions rather than details, creating a harmonious transition and a natural and refreshing lighting effect.

TT House / PsA Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam
© Hoang Le
TT House / PsA Architecture - Image 30 of 31
Section - BB

To make the living space more light and intimate, the team of architects used minimalist and uniform materials, contrasting the white walls and natural wood furniture. Thanks to this delicate design, the overall interior of TT House has a sense of stability and stability but is no less impressive. All family activities and office work inside TT House revolve around the inner courtyard with a skylight, a pond, and greenery in the center. The inner courtyard is the axis that connects the main spaces so that all family members can always see and talk to each other, thereby increasing closeness and bonding.

TT House / PsA Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Hoang Le
TT House / PsA Architecture - Interior Photography
© Hoang Le

The inner courtyard is also a place of interaction between the two indoor and outdoor atmospheres, a place of direct contact with nature, which can cool the hot summer heat or reduce the coldness of the winter winds. In conclusion, TT House is a harmonious work between living space and work area, bringing both work efficiency and not erasing the bonding function, creating comfort and convenience for family activities.

Project gallery

About this office
PsA Architecture
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "TT House / PsA Architecture" 23 Dec 2023. ArchDaily.

