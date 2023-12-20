Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
DOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157

DOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, GardenDOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, BenchDOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157 - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairDOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157 - Interior Photography, WindowsDOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157 - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Extension
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: EME157
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Asín
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Vibia, Amorim, BORA, CORIZO, Cubro, HAY, HIDROBOX
  • Lead Architects: Silvia Méndez-Vigo Chillida + Gerardo Macarrón Jaqueti
  • Architects: María López González, Elena María Sáenz Pérez
  • Building Company: EDIFICACIÓN ARQUIMAC
  • City: Madrid
  • Country: Spain
DOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Luis Asín
DOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157 - Image 18 of 22
Axonometric
DOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Luis Asín

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention expands a single-family home in Aravaca to create one more floor to introduce a new home. The renovation consists of making the terrace located on the top floor of the house habitable to house an independent apartment for the family’s son.

DOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Bench
© Luis Asín
DOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157 - Image 20 of 22
Axonometric
DOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157 - Interior Photography
© Luis Asín

The process of creating the new space began with the external appearance of the intervention. How to crown the previous house, which was made of brick and covered with a lot of vegetation, was the most important thing when starting the design. To prevent the height of the house from increasing excessively, we chose the domed shape. This way we were able to reach greater heights inside, giving the space more spatial dignity, and reducing the perception of its height from the outside. Furthermore, this domed crowning did not compete with the cubic shapes of the rest of the house.

DOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157 - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Handrail
© Luis Asín
DOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157 - Image 21 of 22
First Floor Plan
DOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157 - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Luis Asín

We wanted this new floor to be perceived as a different element, and that is why we chose to use cork. It also fits due to its lightness and its insulating properties in contrast to the solidity of the brick of the rest of the home. In addition, for the vault, we decided to use zinc. This whole process went very smoothly with clients willing to do whatever we proposed. As soon as the creation of the vault arose, and based on the need to prioritize the incredible views from this height, the interior space immediately took shape.

DOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157 - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Luis Asín
DOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157 - Image 22 of 22
Second Floor Plan
DOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157 - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Luis Asín

The house is 50m2 on the ground floor where the access, one bedroom, and a bathroom are located, and the upper floor with 130m2 divided into two areas: the private area and the public area. The private area has a bedroom and a bathroom. In the public area, the kitchen, dining room, and living room are located in one open room that extends to the outside with large windows to the north. This space also preserves a large circular skylight that previously illuminated the stairwell, which floods the entire room with light.

DOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157 - Interior Photography, Windows
© Luis Asín
DOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157 - Interior Photography, Windows, Column
© Luis Asín

The interior is resolved with few materials. Mortar floors, polished stainless steel for countertops and shower, and plywood and linoleum board for the rest of the furniture: kitchen, cabinets, shelves, even doors and stairs. Playing on the contrast between cold and warm materials. The structure of the original concrete beams and pillars, which was left exposed, also plays an important role and contrasts with the new structure of slender circular metal pillars painted sky blue so that they blend with the privileged views of the house.

DOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157 - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink
© Luis Asín
DOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157 - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Luis Asín

About this office
EME157
Office

Cite: "DOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157" [DOMEHOME – Ampliación de vivienda unifamiliar en Aravaca / EME157] 20 Dec 2023.

