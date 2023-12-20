Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  Dong Thu House / HIEN Architects

Dong Thu House / HIEN Architects

Dong Thu House / HIEN Architects
Dong Thu House / HIEN Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Nhat Ha, Pham Quoc Huy

Dong Thu House / HIEN Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsDong Thu House / HIEN Architects - Interior PhotographyDong Thu House / HIEN Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, HandrailDong Thu House / HIEN Architects - Interior Photography, Table, WindowsDong Thu House / HIEN Architects - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Điện Biên Phủ, Vietnam
  • Architects: HIEN Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nhat Ha, Pham Quoc Huy
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Gray laterite, INAX, Panasonic, Xingfa
  • Lead Architect: Pham Quoc Huy
  • Concept Design: Pham Quoc Huy, Doan Anh Tuan
  • Interior Designer: Bui Xuan Dung
  • Technical Design Offices: Ho Van Cong
  • Main Contractor : Nguyen Van Bac
  • Structure Engineer: Vu Trong Truong
  • City: Điện Biên Phủ
  • Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. Dong Thu House is located in Dien Bien City, a city in the mountainous province of Northwest Vietnam with a relatively harsh climate - very cold in winter and hot in summer. The house is built with 3 floors on a 100m2 plot of land, from ensuring necessary functions and creating communal spaces to enhance connectivity for a three-generation family to meet the privacy needs of each individual. Additionally, there is a need to address the heat resistance issue, as the majority of the vertical surface area of the house is exposed to the adverse effects of westward sunlight.

Dong Thu House / HIEN Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Nhat Ha, Pham Quoc Huy
Dong Thu House / HIEN Architects - Image 17 of 23
Plan - Second floor
Dong Thu House / HIEN Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Nhat Ha, Pham Quoc Huy

To reduce the temperature of the entire structure and organize the layout, we create voids and plant green trees in areas exposed to sunlight. These buffering spaces contribute to cooling and create a landscape inside and outside the building. As a result of the solution, most spaces inside the house receive natural light and ventilation. Simplicity in color design and finishing materials is the idea we aim for.

Dong Thu House / HIEN Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Nhat Ha, Pham Quoc Huy
Dong Thu House / HIEN Architects - Image 23 of 23
Diagrams
Dong Thu House / HIEN Architects - Interior Photography
© Nhat Ha, Pham Quoc Huy

Most materials used for the project are reinforced concrete, volcanic stone cladding, ventilated bricks, glass, and especially green trees. The functions on the first floor include a front courtyard, a lobby, and a garage that serves as a buffering space to prevent dust and noise. Next is the living room connected to the kitchen and a bedroom for the elderly. Utilizing the rear courtyard and a full-length glass wall running along the entire house, we ensure maximum natural light and privacy for the users.

Dong Thu House / HIEN Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nhat Ha, Pham Quoc Huy

It can be said that the second floor is the heart of the house, where the communal space between two bedrooms serves as a place for activities to connect family members. In addition to accommodating two bedrooms, the third floor is a space for ancestor worship and a laundry area. The second and third floors are connected by an open staircase, maximizing light from the skylight. The corridor windows in contact with the environment are designed with ventilated brick walls and green trees to reduce temperature and ensure ventilation inside the house. Creating a living space filled with light, greenery, and natural ventilation, we aim for the people living there to maintain their well-being.

Dong Thu House / HIEN Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nhat Ha, Pham Quoc Huy

Cite: "Dong Thu House / HIEN Architects" 20 Dec 2023. ArchDaily.

