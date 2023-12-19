Oskay Store / True Thing Design Studio

+ 17

Design: Adrian Tsai, Fisher Jhao

Program / Use / Building Function: Retail Interiors

Country: Taiwan

Text description provided by the architects. OskayStore is a curated space in the historic First Bank Warehouse in Yancheng, Kaohsiung. Drawing inspiration from my perspective growing up in Kaohsiung, I have incorporated the ruggedness of the mountains, the calmness of the sea, and the urban development of the industrial port into our design elements. The aim is to deeply engage with Yancheng Warehouse culture through these visual elements.

The store's name, "OSKAY," originates from the pause language used by kids playing hide-and-seek in southern Taiwan in the 70s and 80s. We have translated the concept of hiding into a design technique, attempting to create more interesting corners within the space.

Confronted with the nearly six-meter-high warehouse, we deliberately exposed the original beams and columns, extensively utilizing raw materials in the interior decoration. This approach is intended to allow for potential recycling and continuation of the warehouse's identity in the face of various future business activities.

Preserving the expansive floor-to-ceiling entrance windows, we have employed a "hideaway wall" to delicately blur the distinction between the interior and exterior while configuring the layout with a central bare column to delineate the store, office area, and meeting space. Facing spaces of different attributes, we've utilized frosted glass and steel panels as half-height walls.

Within the soaring interior walls, we've chosen large-section segmented calcium silicate boards to subtly integrate with the space, and variable-height platforms cater to diverse display needs. We hope to evoke our vision for Kaohsiung's commercial space in every corner of the venue.