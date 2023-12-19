Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Oskay Store / True Thing Design Studio

Oskay Store / True Thing Design Studio

© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Store, Retail Interiors
Taiwan
  Design: Adrian Tsai, Fisher Jhao
  Program / Use / Building Function: Retail Interiors
  Country: Taiwan
Oskay Store / True Thing Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA

Text description provided by the architects. OskayStore is a curated space in the historic First Bank Warehouse in Yancheng, Kaohsiung. Drawing inspiration from my perspective growing up in Kaohsiung, I have incorporated the ruggedness of the mountains, the calmness of the sea, and the urban development of the industrial port into our design elements. The aim is to deeply engage with Yancheng Warehouse culture through these visual elements.

Oskay Store / True Thing Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Facade
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA
Oskay Store / True Thing Design Studio - Image 22 of 22
Plan
Oskay Store / True Thing Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA

The store's name, "OSKAY," originates from the pause language used by kids playing hide-and-seek in southern Taiwan in the 70s and 80s. We have translated the concept of hiding into a design technique, attempting to create more interesting corners within the space.

Oskay Store / True Thing Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA

Confronted with the nearly six-meter-high warehouse, we deliberately exposed the original beams and columns, extensively utilizing raw materials in the interior decoration. This approach is intended to allow for potential recycling and continuation of the warehouse's identity in the face of various future business activities.

Oskay Store / True Thing Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA
Oskay Store / True Thing Design Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA

Preserving the expansive floor-to-ceiling entrance windows, we have employed a "hideaway wall" to delicately blur the distinction between the interior and exterior while configuring the layout with a central bare column to delineate the store, office area, and meeting space. Facing spaces of different attributes, we've utilized frosted glass and steel panels as half-height walls.

Oskay Store / True Thing Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA

Within the soaring interior walls, we've chosen large-section segmented calcium silicate boards to subtly integrate with the space, and variable-height platforms cater to diverse display needs. We hope to evoke our vision for Kaohsiung's commercial space in every corner of the venue.

Oskay Store / True Thing Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA

Project location

Address:Kaohsiung, Taiwan

True Thing Design Studio
Materials

Steel Stone Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Interior Design Retail Interiors Taiwan

Cite: "Oskay Store / True Thing Design Studio" 19 Dec 2023. ArchDaily.

