World
  ISLAND133 Restaurant / JC. Architecture & Design

ISLAND133 Restaurant / JC. Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairISLAND133 Restaurant / JC. Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamISLAND133 Restaurant / JC. Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair, BeamISLAND133 Restaurant / JC. Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Chair, Garden, PatioISLAND133 Restaurant / JC. Architecture & Design - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant
新仁里, Taiwan
  • Lead Designers: Johnny Chiu, Nora Wang
  • Designers: Macoto Chen, Zona Chen, Liz Chuang, Camille Huang
  • City: 新仁里
  • Country: Taiwan
ISLAND133 Restaurant / JC. Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair, Beam
© Kuo-min Lee, Lion Group

The Enchanted Transformation: From Tobacco Factory to Urban Restaurant. Crafting a multifunctional space from what was once an outdated cigarette factory, this design project namely 'ISLAND133' aims to create a remarkable impression on people while incorporating a unique dining experience. Honoring the old manufacturer's characteristics and visual verticality, the space incorporates elements of Taiwanese Modernism, creating an urban oasis that reflects life on the island of Taiwan. The design strives to create a harmonious combination of contrasting elements that do not overshadow the original architectural identity. Moreover, as a nod to the factory's history, ISLAND133 is committed to incorporating the existing structure without using any bolts, employing innovative techniques for seamless integration.

ISLAND133 Restaurant / JC. Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Kuo-min Lee, Lion Group
Plan
Plan
ISLAND133 Restaurant / JC. Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Kuo-min Lee, Lion Group

Explore and Taste. Beyond architectural transformation into a bistronomy, ISLAND133 can also house multiple exhibitions moving forward, which serve as a platform to promote local delicacies and educate visitors about the region’s diverse culinary offerings for limited periods of time. As seen alongside the opening of ISLAND133, the curated and catering compound was introduced to the public with an exhibition titled ‘Root to Table’, showcasing Taiwan’s edible flowers and plants to the world. Visitors had the opportunity to embark on a culinary journey as these flowers and plants take their taste buds on a global exploration.

ISLAND133 Restaurant / JC. Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Kuo-min Lee, Lion Group

Sustainability Redefined. Newly installed square boxes double as a bar counter and lounge area while also presenting themselves in the manner of a piece of art. Creating an encompassing dining journey as the multi-course feast extends from the kitchen backstage, travels past the runway, and meets guests at the dining tables. The elevated stage is created using partially collectible stone slabs. Richly made in Hualien, Taiwan, these local, natural, and irregularly shaped stone slabs depict images that are uniquely Taiwan while embodying the concept of 4R: Reduce, Reuse, Repair, and Recycle.

ISLAND133 Restaurant / JC. Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Kuo-min Lee, Lion Group
ISLAND133 Restaurant / JC. Architecture & Design - Image 21 of 21
Diagram

By integrating the richness of the cuisine world with a meticulously designed dining experience, ISLAND133 aims to create a truly immersive and unforgettable space. It celebrates the fusion of art, architecture, and gastronomy, inviting guests to savor the delights of nature while enjoying a captivating ambiance that seamlessly weaves together the past, present, and culinary future.

ISLAND133 Restaurant / JC. Architecture & Design - Interior Photography
© Kuo-min Lee, Lion Group

Project location

Address:空, No. 133, Guangfu S Rd, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan

JC. Architecture & Design
Cite: "ISLAND133 Restaurant / JC. Architecture & Design" 20 Dec 2023. ArchDaily.

