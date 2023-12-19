eof Hair Salon / orosy studio

+ 10

A space that captures the city’s seasons. We wanted to capture the moments of people visiting this space and the seasons of those moments. Since the hair salon visit cycle lasts more than a month, we wanted to record seasonal changes each time we visit.

To achieve this, the existing concrete finish was maintained as much as possible, and the view of the windows to the outside was maximized. We attempted to maintain a minimalist design by simplifying the structural aspects and design.

The concrete finish expresses the bleakness and coldness of the city, and the windows serve to capture the changing scenery of the city. The minimalist design further highlights the change of seasons and makes visitors' moments more special. This space will provide visitors with a special experience where they can feel the city's seasons and remember those moments.