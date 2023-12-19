Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
eof Hair Salon / orosy studio

eof Hair Salon / orosy studio

eof Hair Salon / orosy studio

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Wellness Interiors
Mapo-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: orosy studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  99
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
A space that captures the city’s seasons. We wanted to capture the moments of people visiting this space and the seasons of those moments. Since the hair salon visit cycle lasts more than a month, we wanted to record seasonal changes each time we visit.

To achieve this, the existing concrete finish was maintained as much as possible, and the view of the windows to the outside was maximized. We attempted to maintain a minimalist design by simplifying the structural aspects and design.

The concrete finish expresses the bleakness and coldness of the city, and the windows serve to capture the changing scenery of the city. The minimalist design further highlights the change of seasons and makes visitors' moments more special. This space will provide visitors with a special experience where they can feel the city's seasons and remember those moments.

Project location

Address:52 Seongmisan-ro 32-gil, Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea

orosy studio
