Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Dong Mo Farmhouse / Idee architects

Dong Mo Farmhouse / Idee architects

Save
Dong Mo Farmhouse / Idee architects

Dong Mo Farmhouse / Idee architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeDong Mo Farmhouse / Idee architects - Exterior Photography, CourtyardDong Mo Farmhouse / Idee architects - Interior Photography, BeamDong Mo Farmhouse / Idee architects - Exterior Photography, ForestDong Mo Farmhouse / Idee architects - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Phố Huế, Vietnam
  • Architects: Idee architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Trieu Chien
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Da Ong, Hanoi Paint, TAICERA, Xingfa
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Dong Mo Farmhouse / Idee architects - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. Dong Mo Farmhouse is an architectural project conceived to establish a model applicable to rural architecture in Vietnam, integrating sustainable agricultural practices with the contemporary trend of living close to nature and embracing clean agriculture. The structure serves as a residence for a large-scale farm constructed with a balanced investment and specialized functionality. It seeks to elevate the quality of rural life, fostering daily activities and acting as a hub for community interaction.

Save this picture!
Dong Mo Farmhouse / Idee architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
Dong Mo Farmhouse / Idee architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
Dong Mo Farmhouse / Idee architects - Image 18 of 18
Plan
Save this picture!
Dong Mo Farmhouse / Idee architects - Interior Photography
© Trieu Chien

The architectural solution is tailored to serve as an archetype for adaptive rural structures, aligning with the demands of modern production and human living conditions. It embraces simplicity and ease of execution, fitting for projects where homeowners self-organize construction. Additionally, it embodies the intrinsic principles of sustainable architecture, including the use of local materials, natural lighting and ventilation, straightforward implementability, energy efficiency, and a design that harmonizes with nature.

Save this picture!
Dong Mo Farmhouse / Idee architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Trieu Chien

The expansive veranda not only extends as an activity space for rural life but also acts as a meeting point, fostering connections with the surrounding community and hosting traditional Vietnamese events and celebrations. The structure is a square block nestled beneath a large corrugated metal roof—a traditional architectural approach to reduce thermal radiation into the building, thereby cutting down on cooling costs. The structural framework consists of round steel columns supporting the roof, while the rooms are flexibly arranged within the space below. This structural solution aligns with the investment level of the project.

Save this picture!
Dong Mo Farmhouse / Idee architects - Exterior Photography
© Trieu Chien

The inner courtyard features a retractable canopy to provide shelter from rain or sun, catering to both harvest gatherings and expanded spatial use. Local stone materials, with their distinctive colors and textures, permeate the project, creating a friendly rapport with the traditional architecture in the vicinity while also enhancing sound insulation and thermal properties. Additionally, wood sourced from sustainably managed forests undergoes processing stages to enable its enduring use.

Save this picture!
Dong Mo Farmhouse / Idee architects - Exterior Photography
© Trieu Chien

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Idee architects
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Dong Mo Farmhouse / Idee architects" 18 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011259/dong-mo-farmhouse-idee-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags