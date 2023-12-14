Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Turkey
  5. ZENEL Residential Building / Aytac Architects

ZENEL Residential Building / Aytac Architects

Save
ZENEL Residential Building / Aytac Architects

ZENEL Residential Building / Aytac Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsZENEL Residential Building / Aytac Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeZENEL Residential Building / Aytac Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, WaterfrontZENEL Residential Building / Aytac Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeZENEL Residential Building / Aytac Architects - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Apartments
İstanbul, Turkey
  • Design Team: Fabio Rosa, Sebla Arslan, Çağlar Yazıcı, Ayşegül Çakan
  • Landscape Architect: Gulsen Aytac
  • Structural Engineer: İnan Mühendislik
  • Mechanical Engineer: Tanrıöver Mühendislik
  • City: İstanbul
  • Country: Turkey
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
ZENEL Residential Building / Aytac Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Cemal Emden

Text description provided by the architects. Zenel, a 14-story residential building, is in the upmarket residential neighborhood of Erenköy, on Istanbul’s Asian side. It is near the vibrant Bağdat Avenue that runs for about 14 km from east to west, almost parallel to the Sea of Marmara coastline. Unlike old Istanbul, this relatively new neighborhood has a grid pattern formed by the east-west axis of Bağdat Avenue.

Save this picture!
ZENEL Residential Building / Aytac Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Cemal Emden
Save this picture!
ZENEL Residential Building / Aytac Architects - Image 19 of 24
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
ZENEL Residential Building / Aytac Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Cemal Emden

The ground plane of the site follows the “Bağdat Grid” so it is parallel to the avenue, while the sky plane of the building is rotated to face towards the Prince Islands, an archipelago 10 km south of the Marmara Sea coast. The building from top to bottom is torqued between these two forces, the Bağdat Grid and the view to Prince Islands, creating an effect of a crystallized molten rock.

Save this picture!
ZENEL Residential Building / Aytac Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
© Cemal Emden
Save this picture!
ZENEL Residential Building / Aytac Architects - Image 22 of 24
Diagram

Traditionally, buildings have a tripartite organization associated with classical columns.  The base, the shaft, and the top.  Here, the reflective pool and the sky act as elements that hide the virtual base and the virtual capital. This in-between state amplifies the transition from top to bottom initiated by the torque force. The detached shaft appears like a rock that is rugged and weathered on the outside yet so sparkly and polished on the inside. This creates a duality of time in which the archaic and the new are juxtaposed.

Save this picture!
ZENEL Residential Building / Aytac Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Waterfront
© Cemal Emden

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:İstanbul, Turkey

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Aytac Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsTurkey
Cite: "ZENEL Residential Building / Aytac Architects" 14 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011103/zenel-residential-building-aytac-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags