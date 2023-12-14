Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Parking
Turgutreis, Turkey
  • Concept Design: Susanne Boss
  • Schematic Design: Altan Günvaran, Cemil Uzunköprü
  • Façade Consultancy: Bau Art Ltd
  • City: Turgutreis
  • Country: Turkey
Turgutreis Community Center / UN Architectural Services - Exterior Photography
© Gürkan Akay
Text description provided by the architects. Turgutreis Community Center is a public investment intending to refresh a coastal town’s memory which has lost its 1970s elegant fishing town characteristic by tourism, retiree migration, and annuity housing transformation; besides seeking solutions for changing city demands over time.

Turgutreis Community Center / UN Architectural Services - Interior Photography, Facade
© Gürkan Akay
Turgutreis Community Center / UN Architectural Services - Exterior Photography
© Gürkan Akay
While the initial design brief was limited to a typical multi-story car park planning to increase the parking capacity of the town; the building design program has been reassessed with local authority and more efficient architectural expression has been aimed.

Turgutreis Community Center / UN Architectural Services - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch
© Gürkan Akay

Design that revives the neighboring park landscape and also covers over itself; that hides a multi-story car park inside the building core; that includes craftsman ateliers and market halls enabling both local people and tourists to experience the local food/restaurant, has 8.000m² enclosed space.

Turgutreis Community Center / UN Architectural Services - Interior Photography, Beam
© Gürkan Akay
Turgutreis Community Center / UN Architectural Services - Interior Photography, Beam, Steel
© Gürkan Akay

The project is going to be an alternative gathering and activity location with more than 15.000m² open-use area.

Turgutreis Community Center / UN Architectural Services - Exterior Photography, Facade, Arch
© Gürkan Akay

