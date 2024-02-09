Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
A' Design Award Launches Call for Entries for Over 100 Design Categories

The A' Design Awards have been celebrating the best in international design since 2010. With a focus on recognizing all spheres of design and creative fields, it awards hundreds of submissions every year. The categories range from Architecture, Building and Structure Design to Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design, Street Furniture Design, and many more.

Judged by a peer-reviewed and anonymous panel of professionals from the various fields, the winning designers receive several benefits, including press and visibility, a physical trophy and inclusion in the annual yearbook, a spot in the annual exhibition, and more. 

To inspire those wishing to submit their designs for the next cycle, we have compiled a selection of winners from two categories: Lighting Products and Projects and Building Materials, Construction Components, Structures & Systems Design.

Lamps Collection Concept Design by Ariel Palanzone

A' Design Award Launches Call for Entries for Over 100 Design Categories - Image 3 of 14
Lamps Collection Concept Design. Image © arielpalanzone.studio

Reflex Pendant Lamp by Alexey Danilin

A' Design Award Launches Call for Entries for Over 100 Design Categories - Image 12 of 14
Reflex Pendant Lamp. Image © Maytoni brand visualizer Dmitry Cherednikov, 2022

U Table Lamp by Monica Pinto de Almeida

A' Design Award Launches Call for Entries for Over 100 Design Categories - Image 11 of 14
U Table Lamp. Image © Tiago Costa, 2021

Altocumulus Light Lamp by Jun Wang

A' Design Award Launches Call for Entries for Over 100 Design Categories - Image 9 of 14
Altocumulus Light Lamp. Image © Jun Wang, 2022

Space Lamp by Wang Jun

A' Design Award Launches Call for Entries for Over 100 Design Categories - Image 10 of 14
Space Lamp. Image © Wang Jun, 2022

Shwood Desk Lamp by Joakim Ryden

A' Design Award Launches Call for Entries for Over 100 Design Categories - Image 7 of 14
Shwood Desk Lamp. Image © Joakim Ryden, 2022

Laodikeia and Its Symbols Coating Surfaces by Laodikeia Marble and Hakan Helvacioglu

A' Design Award Launches Call for Entries for Over 100 Design Categories - Image 8 of 14
Laodikeia and Its Symbols Coating Surfaces. Image © Hakan Helvacıoğlu, Hasan Balkanay

Brazilian Quartzite Tiles by Cerrad x La Mania Home Design Team

A' Design Award Launches Call for Entries for Over 100 Design Categories - Image 6 of 14
Brazilian Quartzite Tiles. Image © Cerrad x La Mania Home Design Team, 2022

Marmo Tiles by Cerrad x La Mania Home Design Team

A' Design Award Launches Call for Entries for Over 100 Design Categories - Image 14 of 14
Marmo Tiles. Image © Cerrad x La Mania Home Design Team, 2022

Magnetic Zosine Baseboard by Zongxiao Wu and Jinchi Wu

A' Design Award Launches Call for Entries for Over 100 Design Categories - Image 4 of 14
Magnetic Zosine Baseboard. Image © Zongxiao Wu and Jinchi Wu, 2022

Youoy Floor Tile by Yi Zhang

A' Design Award Launches Call for Entries for Over 100 Design Categories - Image 5 of 14
Youoy Floor Tile. Image © Yi Zhang, 2022

MHS Building Systems Structural Aluminum Framing Design by Tim Siahatgar

A' Design Award Launches Call for Entries for Over 100 Design Categories - Image 2 of 14
MHS Building Systems Structural Aluminum Framing Design. Image © Tim M. Siahatgar, Architectural engineer is the original inventor of MHS Building Systems, Structural Aluminum Framing design

Register here for a chance to win. The next deadline is Februrary 28, 2024.

