A' Design Award Launches Call for Entries for Over 100 Design Categories

Save this picture! Reflex Pendant Lamp. Image © Maytoni brand visualizer Dmitry Cherednikov, 2022

The A' Design Awards have been celebrating the best in international design since 2010. With a focus on recognizing all spheres of design and creative fields, it awards hundreds of submissions every year. The categories range from Architecture, Building and Structure Design to Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design, Street Furniture Design, and many more.

Judged by a peer-reviewed and anonymous panel of professionals from the various fields, the winning designers receive several benefits, including press and visibility, a physical trophy and inclusion in the annual yearbook, a spot in the annual exhibition, and more.

To inspire those wishing to submit their designs for the next cycle, we have compiled a selection of winners from two categories: Lighting Products and Projects and Building Materials, Construction Components, Structures & Systems Design.

Lamps Collection Concept Design by Ariel Palanzone

Reflex Pendant Lamp by Alexey Danilin

U Table Lamp by Monica Pinto de Almeida

Altocumulus Light Lamp by Jun Wang

Space Lamp by Wang Jun

Shwood Desk Lamp by Joakim Ryden

Laodikeia and Its Symbols Coating Surfaces by Laodikeia Marble and Hakan Helvacioglu

Brazilian Quartzite Tiles by Cerrad x La Mania Home Design Team

Marmo Tiles by Cerrad x La Mania Home Design Team

Magnetic Zosine Baseboard by Zongxiao Wu and Jinchi Wu

Youoy Floor Tile by Yi Zhang

MHS Building Systems Structural Aluminum Framing Design by Tim Siahatgar

