  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Public Space, Landscape Architecture, Pedestrian Bridge
Dongguan, China
  • E Landscript Team: Qian ZHANG, Xiaolu TANG, Wenjian LIAO, Lanxi ZHANG, Zhenyu CHEN, Vorrarit ANANTSORRARAK, Wujun FAN, Qiwen LIU, Shuyuan LI, Chengyang WU, Xuting WANG, Jennifer NG, Maisy POON, Bill CHAN
  • Sbp Team: Sven Plieninger, Wei CHEN, David Sommer, Wen YIN
  • Arup Team: Atlas CHAN, Xiaoyan CHEN, Ying DENG, Yiping DING, Xiaomin HUANG, Shujun CHENG, Letian BAI, Peiqian ZHONG
  • Dongguan Central Area Management Department Team: Yudong HUANG, Yongchao FANG, Ran DENG, Jing CAI, Junfeng LI
  • Program: Public Architecture, Industrial & Infrastructure, Landscape & Urbanism
  • Client Of Chief Planning & Coordination: Dongguan Central Area Management Department
  • Client Of Construction: Dongguan Guancheng Construction Company
  • Client Of Construction Excusive: CR Land Dongguan
  • Design Collaboration: eLandscript Studio & Schlaich Bergermann Partner & Arup
  • Construction Drawing: China Northeast Architectural Design & Research Institute
  • City: Dongguan
  • Country: China
Dongguan Central Area Slow-Traffic System / eLandscript Studio - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Tianpei Zeng

Project Background, With the upgrade of Dongguan's manufacturing industry, an increasing number of talents are attracted here resulting in more construction of subways and intercity railways. Given the 8 km Slow-Traffic Green Axis from the Regional master plan, the team proposed a master plan of Dongguan Slow-Traffic System with a total length of 3 km in the central zone of Dongguan.

Dongguan Central Area Slow-Traffic System / eLandscript Studio - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Tianpei Zeng

Vision. With the vision of "Social Loop & Green Necklace", the team analyzed the site surroundings’ demands in three aspects: disconnected points, urban parcels with the potential to increase value, and green corridors that are discontinued. It also adds several vertical lift cores integrated with retail. The proposed plan invigorates the urban zone and shapes a better-serviced Dongguan.

Dongguan Central Area Slow-Traffic System / eLandscript Studio - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Tianpei Zeng

Social Loop. The 1.5-kilometer-long Social Loop connects the most popular and high-density places in Dongguan City core areas, including Central Park, Civic Center Phase I and Phase III, Minying IFC, Dongguan Rural Commercial Bank, Tai-Shang Building, Jia-Hong Building, and First international block.

Dongguan Central Area Slow-Traffic System / eLandscript Studio - Image 15 of 25
Plan - Framework plan of the three-dimensional slow-traffic system in the central urban area of Dongguan

Considering site limitations, Bridge No. 2 cites a maximum span of 103.5 meters crossing the boulevard. The design adopted the continuous steel beam structure and a 10-meter arch with 54 cables. Additionally, there are flower boxes and viewing platforms for people to stay and linger at the center of the deck beam.

Dongguan Central Area Slow-Traffic System / eLandscript Studio - Exterior Photography
© Tianpei Zeng

Bridge No.1 (park section) integrates the elevated bridge, the park, the subway entrances, and the sunken plazas to create a dynamic shared public space in central Dongguan. The Bridge No.1 (park section) will be constructed after the subway construction is completed.

Dongguan Central Area Slow-Traffic System / eLandscript Studio - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Tianpei Zeng

Green Necklace. The 1.5-kilometer-long Green Necklace connects Central Park, the Xigualing area, the Planning & Exhibition Hall, Huangqi Plaza, qifeng Park, and Huangqi Mountain Hiking trails. This tree canopy bridge ties the city core and the nature mountain together.

Dongguan Central Area Slow-Traffic System / eLandscript Studio - Exterior Photography
© Tianpei Zeng

All entrances in the Xigualing area of the Green Necklace are designed to be accessible. The proposed routes avoided original trees on site and integrated with a tree-canopy stage, several pergola trellis, platform connected with subway lifts. It aims to provide convenience and functional spaces for local citizens. The Qifeng Park section will be constructed in conjunction with the development of the Huangqi Plaza.

Dongguan Central Area Slow-Traffic System / eLandscript Studio - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Garden
© Tianpei Zeng
Dongguan Central Area Slow-Traffic System / eLandscript Studio - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Tianpei Zeng

