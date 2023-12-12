Terracotta Pavilion House / Laboratory of Architecture #3

+ 32

Architects: Tamar Tekhova, Tata Koiava, Dimitri Shapakidze, Irakli Abashidze

3 D Modelling: Dimitri Kenchoshvili, Kakha Vachadze

City: Tbilisi

Country: Georgia

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Navigating mountainous topography, our architectural pursuit led to crafting a pavilion-style residence on a leveled expanse, basking in abundant southern sunlight. This dwelling rests upon a purpose-built, straight stage, overcoming challenges through economical land redistribution and terrain modifications. Clad between light columns in a contrasting hue, the house harmonizes with its surroundings.

The fusion of sky and daylight, encapsulated within the architectural prism, introduces a fifth element, erasing boundaries between interior and exterior realms. This seamless connection resonates through symbiotic reflections, intertwining inner and outer spaces.

A deliberate choice of placing a single-story house on a platform creates a stacked aesthetic, departing from a conventional boxy structure upon initial observation.

Emphasizing spatial dimensions, the surroundings establish a dichotomy between public and private realms. The lower rooms, including the bathroom, extend to individual patios, enriching the living experience.

An owner's botanical affinity spurred the creation of a conservatory, transforming the domestic garden into an oasis curtain that frames panoramic views of the Caucasus.