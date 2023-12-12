Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Terracotta Pavilion House / Laboratory of Architecture #3

Terracotta Pavilion House / Laboratory of Architecture #3

Terracotta Pavilion House / Laboratory of Architecture #3 - Exterior Photography, Windows
Terracotta Pavilion House / Laboratory of Architecture #3 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Terracotta Pavilion House / Laboratory of Architecture #3 - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail
Terracotta Pavilion House / Laboratory of Architecture #3 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Tbilisi, Georgia
Terracotta Pavilion House / Laboratory of Architecture #3 - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi

Text description provided by the architects. Navigating mountainous topography, our architectural pursuit led to crafting a pavilion-style residence on a leveled expanse, basking in abundant southern sunlight. This dwelling rests upon a purpose-built, straight stage, overcoming challenges through economical land redistribution and terrain modifications. Clad between light columns in a contrasting hue, the house harmonizes with its surroundings.

Terracotta Pavilion House / Laboratory of Architecture #3 - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi
Terracotta Pavilion House / Laboratory of Architecture #3 - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Column
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi
Terracotta Pavilion House / Laboratory of Architecture #3 - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi

The fusion of sky and daylight, encapsulated within the architectural prism, introduces a fifth element, erasing boundaries between interior and exterior realms. This seamless connection resonates through symbiotic reflections, intertwining inner and outer spaces. 

Terracotta Pavilion House / Laboratory of Architecture #3 - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi
Terracotta Pavilion House / Laboratory of Architecture #3 - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi
Terracotta Pavilion House / Laboratory of Architecture #3 - Plan
Plan

A deliberate choice of placing a single-story house on a platform creates a stacked aesthetic, departing from a conventional boxy structure upon initial observation.

Terracotta Pavilion House / Laboratory of Architecture #3 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi

Emphasizing spatial dimensions, the surroundings establish a dichotomy between public and private realms. The lower rooms, including the bathroom, extend to individual patios, enriching the living experience.

Terracotta Pavilion House / Laboratory of Architecture #3 - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi

An owner's botanical affinity spurred the creation of a conservatory, transforming the domestic garden into an oasis curtain that frames panoramic views of the Caucasus.

Terracotta Pavilion House / Laboratory of Architecture #3 - Exterior Photography, Column
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi

Laboratory of Architecture #3
Cite: "Terracotta Pavilion House / Laboratory of Architecture #3" 12 Dec 2023. ArchDaily.

