Library and School Gate of CAUC / TJAD Original Design Studio

Architectural Design Team: Mou Xiaotong, Yao Guanjie, Sun Jialong, Liu Longxin

Structural Design Team: Ding Jiemin, Wu Honglei, Zhang Zheng, Zheng Chaoyi, Lin Chen, Zhang Yueqiang, Liu Xingneng, Duan Xuanmeng

MEP: Liu Jian, Jia Min, Lv Zonghu, Wang Haidong, Wu Hao, Zhao Zhenzhou, Chen Hanqiu, Su Man, Zhu Han, Wu Yiqiong, Ma Jingsi, Zhang Lulu, Zheng Wenbin, Sun Bingjie

Lighting Design Team: Yang Xiu, Xu Xiaqing, Ma Yue, Chen Xingru, Wen Hailan, Wang Xin, Bian Chen, Gu Xinghua

Design Team: Original Design Studio of Tongji Architectural Design

Project Manager Company: Zhejiang Jiangnan Project Management

Technical And Economic Team: Li Liyi, Gu Jingjing, Xu Jing, Su Yujin

Green Building Team: Zheng Xiaowei, Li Xiaolu, Li Dongmei, Zhang Xian

Clients: Civil Aviation University of China

City: Ninghe District

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The New Library of CAUC (Civil Aviation University of China) is located in Ninghe District, Tianjin. It is the core building of the first phase of the new campus project, which is 23.7 meters high with a total construction area of 40000 square meters (including 26000 square meters above ground and 14000 square meters underground). The south gate of the campus adopts a concrete thin shell structure, forming a simple and clear image of the main entrance.

From Traditional Teaching to Shared Learning - Since the existing planning of the new campus has a strong sense of axis, instead of highlighting the independence and importance of the library in terms of height or volume, we have shaped the library as a spatial node for planning optimization. The design aims to form a multi-directional and interconnected teaching-living context in the master plan.

From Isolation to Openness - Integrating campus airflow, pedestrian flow, and landscape flow, following the overall planning context, the library is naturally generated in the center of the campus. The architectural design also responds to the local climate characteristics, such as the protruding shape of the building forms self-shading, preventing the lower floors from being directly exposed to the sun, and the horizontal long windows on the facade reduce the window-to-wall ratio, improving insulation performance.

From Functionality to Cultural Attributes - The library is divided into three major systems: "structural core", "cabin reading room", and "cloud hall"—— The "structural core" is arranged with dense bookstores and vertical transportation, providing strong structural support. The "cabin reading room" is stacked layer by layer to accommodate general reading and office space.

The "cloud hall" is placed on the top floor, creating a large space without columns on a flat floor. It creates a dynamic, shared, interactive, open and efficient space for the library, and responds to the overall design in form. In the end, the library has become a landmark of the new campus.