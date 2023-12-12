Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. China
  5. Library and School Gate of CAUC / TJAD Original Design Studio

Library and School Gate of CAUC / TJAD Original Design Studio

Save
Library and School Gate of CAUC / TJAD Original Design Studio

Library and School Gate of CAUC / TJAD Original Design Studio - Interior PhotographyLibrary and School Gate of CAUC / TJAD Original Design Studio - Exterior Photography, FacadeLibrary and School Gate of CAUC / TJAD Original Design Studio - Interior Photography, FacadeLibrary and School Gate of CAUC / TJAD Original Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass, SteelLibrary and School Gate of CAUC / TJAD Original Design Studio - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Library
Ninghe District, China
  • Architectural Design Team: Mou Xiaotong, Yao Guanjie, Sun Jialong, Liu Longxin
  • Structural Design Team: Ding Jiemin, Wu Honglei, Zhang Zheng, Zheng Chaoyi, Lin Chen, Zhang Yueqiang, Liu Xingneng, Duan Xuanmeng
  • MEP: Liu Jian, Jia Min, Lv Zonghu, Wang Haidong, Wu Hao, Zhao Zhenzhou, Chen Hanqiu, Su Man, Zhu Han, Wu Yiqiong, Ma Jingsi, Zhang Lulu, Zheng Wenbin, Sun Bingjie
  • Lighting Design Team: Yang Xiu, Xu Xiaqing, Ma Yue, Chen Xingru, Wen Hailan, Wang Xin, Bian Chen, Gu Xinghua
  • Design Team: Original Design Studio of Tongji Architectural Design
  • Project Manager Company: Zhejiang Jiangnan Project Management
  • Technical And Economic Team: Li Liyi, Gu Jingjing, Xu Jing, Su Yujin
  • Green Building Team: Zheng Xiaowei, Li Xiaolu, Li Dongmei, Zhang Xian
  • Clients: Civil Aviation University of China
  • City: Ninghe District
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Library and School Gate of CAUC / TJAD Original Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Yong Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The New Library of CAUC (Civil Aviation University of China) is located in Ninghe District, Tianjin. It is the core building of the first phase of the new campus project, which is 23.7 meters high with a total construction area of 40000 square meters (including 26000 square meters above ground and 14000 square meters underground). The south gate of the campus adopts a concrete thin shell structure, forming a simple and clear image of the main entrance.

Save this picture!
Library and School Gate of CAUC / TJAD Original Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Yong Zhang
Save this picture!
Library and School Gate of CAUC / TJAD Original Design Studio - Image 25 of 33
Plan

From Traditional Teaching to Shared Learning - Since the existing planning of the new campus has a strong sense of axis, instead of highlighting the independence and importance of the library in terms of height or volume, we have shaped the library as a spatial node for planning optimization. The design aims to form a multi-directional and interconnected teaching-living context in the master plan.

Save this picture!
Library and School Gate of CAUC / TJAD Original Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Yong Zhang
Save this picture!
Library and School Gate of CAUC / TJAD Original Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Yong Zhang
Save this picture!
Library and School Gate of CAUC / TJAD Original Design Studio - Image 30 of 33
Sections

From Isolation to Openness - Integrating campus airflow, pedestrian flow, and landscape flow, following the overall planning context, the library is naturally generated in the center of the campus. The architectural design also responds to the local climate characteristics, such as the protruding shape of the building forms self-shading, preventing the lower floors from being directly exposed to the sun, and the horizontal long windows on the facade reduce the window-to-wall ratio, improving insulation performance.

Save this picture!
Library and School Gate of CAUC / TJAD Original Design Studio - Interior Photography, Facade
© Yong Zhang

From Functionality to Cultural Attributes - The library is divided into three major systems: "structural core", "cabin reading room", and "cloud hall"—— The "structural core" is arranged with dense bookstores and vertical transportation, providing strong structural support. The "cabin reading room" is stacked layer by layer to accommodate general reading and office space.

Save this picture!
Library and School Gate of CAUC / TJAD Original Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Yong Zhang
Save this picture!
Library and School Gate of CAUC / TJAD Original Design Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Yong Zhang

The "cloud hall" is placed on the top floor, creating a large space without columns on a flat floor. It creates a dynamic, shared, interactive, open and efficient space for the library, and responds to the overall design in form. In the end, the library has become a landmark of the new campus.

Save this picture!
Library and School Gate of CAUC / TJAD Original Design Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Yong Zhang

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ninghe District, Tianjin, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TJAD Original Design Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryChina
Cite: "Library and School Gate of CAUC / TJAD Original Design Studio" 12 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010968/library-and-school-gate-of-cauc-tjad-original-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags