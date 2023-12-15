Wooden Structure in Dongyang Village / Galaxy Arch

+ 22

Design Team: Xin Ji, Jiaqi Ge, Chao Chen

Program: Pavilion, Community Center, Landscape & Urbanism

City: Nanchang

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The vast red soil, the undulating Meiling, and the lively countryside have nurtured the daily life and technological heritage of Dongyang. This architecture cannot escape the traditions of this place, nor can it easily detach itself from its surroundings. The breadth of this perspective and the romance of everyday life deeply move us.

The project is located on a small hill, facing Meiling and with homes of the village behind it. The site is approximately 30 meters long with a height difference of 10 meters. The design aims to create a descending path while serving as a place for daily relaxation activities. Existing residential buildings around the plot obstruct views parallel to the contour lines from different heights, creating a visual corridor for distant views.

Due to the simplicity of the project's functions and the constraints of a low budget, the intention from the beginning was to create an unpretentious building. Simplicity here is an attitude that prompts us to contemplate the fundamental questions of architecture, much like the village homes without designer interventions, providing a space for life in a natural state that speaks directly to the heart.

The design utilizes a sequence of spaces constructed on a leveled platform using a wooden structural truss system. This allows people to enjoy views and take breaks while descending the slope. The overall circulation connects the higher and lower elevations, establishing links with surrounding functions at various intermediate elevations. The trusses, arranged parallel to the contour lines, effectively lower the sightlines on both sides to shield the nearby residences, while their structural language becomes a prominent element in the facade. The trusses transfer gravity loads to the retaining walls below through columns, and the arranged walls effectively organize the direction of the circulation.

Before finalizing the wooden structure design, the team thoroughly studied the specifications, determining the ideal dimensions of components and basic practices for nodes. Considering that construction would mostly occur on-site with lower precision than a factory, the design did not incorporate overly detailed nodes to meet the accuracy requirements of on-site construction. Despite the substantial use of materials for the trusses, the most intricate elements were the columns, each with varying elevations and positions, and unique connections with the trusses. Special thanks to Professor Xu Zheng for assisting with structural calculations and making numerous adjustments to the retaining wall design based on on-site conditions. To minimize the size of the columns, a lightweight molded asphalt tile was used for the roof, providing sufficient strength and allowing for overhanging eaves that contribute to effective waterproofing.

The project has been completed for half a year now, with lush greenery surrounding it, and villagers have built new homes nearby. Local farmhouse businesses have utilized the space, setting up round tables on the resting platform. Reflecting on the design and construction process of this rural project, it is evident that there is less distraction and, at times, marginalization in the market for such projects. However, it is precisely because of this that we find it easier to connect with the essence of design and construction. Architecture stripped of excessive ornamentation also sheds many symbols of desire. Every morning, sunlight crosses Meiling and bathes the building, creating a quiet yet captivating scene.