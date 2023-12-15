Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Wooden Structure in Dongyang Village / Galaxy Arch - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeWooden Structure in Dongyang Village / Galaxy Arch - Exterior Photography, Beam, ForestWooden Structure in Dongyang Village / Galaxy Arch - Exterior Photography, BeamWooden Structure in Dongyang Village / Galaxy Arch - Interior Photography, BeamWooden Structure in Dongyang Village / Galaxy Arch - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Community Center, Landscape
Nanchang, China
Wooden Structure in Dongyang Village / Galaxy Arch - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Galaxy Arch

Text description provided by the architects. The vast red soil, the undulating Meiling, and the lively countryside have nurtured the daily life and technological heritage of Dongyang. This architecture cannot escape the traditions of this place, nor can it easily detach itself from its surroundings. The breadth of this perspective and the romance of everyday life deeply move us.

Wooden Structure in Dongyang Village / Galaxy Arch - Exterior Photography
© Galaxy Arch
Wooden Structure in Dongyang Village / Galaxy Arch - Exterior Photography, Beam, Forest
© Galaxy Arch

The project is located on a small hill, facing Meiling and with homes of the village behind it. The site is approximately 30 meters long with a height difference of 10 meters. The design aims to create a descending path while serving as a place for daily relaxation activities. Existing residential buildings around the plot obstruct views parallel to the contour lines from different heights, creating a visual corridor for distant views.

Wooden Structure in Dongyang Village / Galaxy Arch - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Galaxy Arch
Wooden Structure in Dongyang Village / Galaxy Arch - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Galaxy Arch

Due to the simplicity of the project's functions and the constraints of a low budget, the intention from the beginning was to create an unpretentious building. Simplicity here is an attitude that prompts us to contemplate the fundamental questions of architecture, much like the village homes without designer interventions, providing a space for life in a natural state that speaks directly to the heart.

Wooden Structure in Dongyang Village / Galaxy Arch - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Galaxy Arch
Wooden Structure in Dongyang Village / Galaxy Arch - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Galaxy Arch

The design utilizes a sequence of spaces constructed on a leveled platform using a wooden structural truss system. This allows people to enjoy views and take breaks while descending the slope. The overall circulation connects the higher and lower elevations, establishing links with surrounding functions at various intermediate elevations. The trusses, arranged parallel to the contour lines, effectively lower the sightlines on both sides to shield the nearby residences, while their structural language becomes a prominent element in the facade. The trusses transfer gravity loads to the retaining walls below through columns, and the arranged walls effectively organize the direction of the circulation.

Wooden Structure in Dongyang Village / Galaxy Arch - Exterior Photography
© Galaxy Arch
Wooden Structure in Dongyang Village / Galaxy Arch - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Galaxy Arch

Before finalizing the wooden structure design, the team thoroughly studied the specifications, determining the ideal dimensions of components and basic practices for nodes. Considering that construction would mostly occur on-site with lower precision than a factory, the design did not incorporate overly detailed nodes to meet the accuracy requirements of on-site construction. Despite the substantial use of materials for the trusses, the most intricate elements were the columns, each with varying elevations and positions, and unique connections with the trusses. Special thanks to Professor Xu Zheng for assisting with structural calculations and making numerous adjustments to the retaining wall design based on on-site conditions. To minimize the size of the columns, a lightweight molded asphalt tile was used for the roof, providing sufficient strength and allowing for overhanging eaves that contribute to effective waterproofing.

Wooden Structure in Dongyang Village / Galaxy Arch - Interior Photography, Beam
© Galaxy Arch
Wooden Structure in Dongyang Village / Galaxy Arch - Interior Photography, Beam
© Galaxy Arch

The project has been completed for half a year now, with lush greenery surrounding it, and villagers have built new homes nearby. Local farmhouse businesses have utilized the space, setting up round tables on the resting platform. Reflecting on the design and construction process of this rural project, it is evident that there is less distraction and, at times, marginalization in the market for such projects. However, it is precisely because of this that we find it easier to connect with the essence of design and construction. Architecture stripped of excessive ornamentation also sheds many symbols of desire. Every morning, sunlight crosses Meiling and bathes the building, creating a quiet yet captivating scene.

Wooden Structure in Dongyang Village / Galaxy Arch - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Galaxy Arch

Project location

Address:Dongyangcun, Anyi County, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China

Galaxy Arch
Materials

WoodSteelStone

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerLandscapeChina

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Wooden Structure in Dongyang Village / Galaxy Arch" 15 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010954/wooden-structure-in-dongyang-village-galaxy-arch> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Galaxy Arch

东阳村木构实践 / 繁星建筑工作室

