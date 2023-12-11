Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Australia
  5. KABINA Prototype / NODO Arquitectura + Naturaleza

KABINA Prototype / NODO Arquitectura + Naturaleza

Save
KABINA Prototype / NODO Arquitectura + Naturaleza

KABINA Prototype / NODO Arquitectura + Naturaleza - Exterior Photography, ForestKABINA Prototype / NODO Arquitectura + Naturaleza - Interior Photography, ForestKABINA Prototype / NODO Arquitectura + Naturaleza - Exterior Photography, ForestKABINA Prototype / NODO Arquitectura + Naturaleza - Exterior Photography, ForestKABINA Prototype / NODO Arquitectura + Naturaleza - More Images+ 4

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Cabins & Lodges
Sydney, Australia
  • Construction : Nicolas Urien, Facundo Ochoa
  • City: Sydney
  • Country: Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
KABINA Prototype / NODO Arquitectura + Naturaleza - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Javier Miguens
Save this picture!
KABINA Prototype / NODO Arquitectura + Naturaleza - Image 9 of 9
Plan

Text description provided by the architects. Since I started studying, I always thought and designed mechanical systems to achieve a type of detachable construction that allows assembly without using power tools. I wanted to try something different from traditional wet construction.

Save this picture!
KABINA Prototype / NODO Arquitectura + Naturaleza - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Javier Miguens

That is why I saw an attractive and functional solution in a system that could fit well into the new nomadic generation, in tourism, home office, etc. The idea of relocating or reselling, what is known as real estate, as furniture, seemed to me a way to achieve true sustainability.

Save this picture!
KABINA Prototype / NODO Arquitectura + Naturaleza - Interior Photography, Forest
© Javier Miguens

The prototype process was long; there were all kinds of inconveniences that I couldn't solve due to lack of experience, money, and available technology. During the pandemic quarantine in 2020, a few years after moving to Australia, I started exploring the capabilities of the CNC machine with my carpenter friend, Nicolás Urien.

Save this picture!
KABINA Prototype / NODO Arquitectura + Naturaleza - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Javier Miguens

Inspired by Japanese joinery, we redesigned the KABINA system to be manufactured with this computerized cutting technology. The system has a system of joints and a main mechanical structure that opens like a compass. This allows for quick assembly or disassembly without the need for power tools, screws, or nails. This also ensures the longevity of the joints.

Save this picture!
KABINA Prototype / NODO Arquitectura + Naturaleza - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Javier Miguens

As for its shape, the curved roof responds to both aesthetic and functional solutions. It softens its presence in any natural environment and is also the ridge of the roof. Also, as a design element, we included door windows.

Save this picture!
KABINA Prototype / NODO Arquitectura + Naturaleza - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Javier Miguens

When you are inside and the doors are open, they cannot be seen due to their opening angle; this way, you can truly feel part of the environment. At the moment, we are exploring different shapes, sizes, and we have already included a bathroom and kitchen module for the larger design. By 2024, we will be operating in Uruguay and other Latin American countries, exploring the capabilities of this construction system, KABINA.

Save this picture!
KABINA Prototype / NODO Arquitectura + Naturaleza - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Javier Miguens

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sydney, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
NODO Arquitectura + Naturaleza
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesAustralia
Cite: "KABINA Prototype / NODO Arquitectura + Naturaleza" [Prototipo KABINA / NODO Arquitectura + Naturaleza] 11 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010906/kabina-prototype-nodo-arquitectura-plus-naturaleza> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags