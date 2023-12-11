KABINA Prototype / NODO Arquitectura + Naturaleza

+ 4

Construction : Nicolas Urien, Facundo Ochoa

City: Sydney

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Since I started studying, I always thought and designed mechanical systems to achieve a type of detachable construction that allows assembly without using power tools. I wanted to try something different from traditional wet construction.

That is why I saw an attractive and functional solution in a system that could fit well into the new nomadic generation, in tourism, home office, etc. The idea of relocating or reselling, what is known as real estate, as furniture, seemed to me a way to achieve true sustainability.

The prototype process was long; there were all kinds of inconveniences that I couldn't solve due to lack of experience, money, and available technology. During the pandemic quarantine in 2020, a few years after moving to Australia, I started exploring the capabilities of the CNC machine with my carpenter friend, Nicolás Urien.

Inspired by Japanese joinery, we redesigned the KABINA system to be manufactured with this computerized cutting technology. The system has a system of joints and a main mechanical structure that opens like a compass. This allows for quick assembly or disassembly without the need for power tools, screws, or nails. This also ensures the longevity of the joints.

As for its shape, the curved roof responds to both aesthetic and functional solutions. It softens its presence in any natural environment and is also the ridge of the roof. Also, as a design element, we included door windows.

When you are inside and the doors are open, they cannot be seen due to their opening angle; this way, you can truly feel part of the environment. At the moment, we are exploring different shapes, sizes, and we have already included a bathroom and kitchen module for the larger design. By 2024, we will be operating in Uruguay and other Latin American countries, exploring the capabilities of this construction system, KABINA.