THERE.C Salon / YGGGR

Visual Direction: Dae Hyun Lee

Added Participant: Yeon Ho Jung

City: Gangnam-gu

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. Traditional barbershops have maintained the stereotype that men should have neat, short hair. And their unchanging belief has become a huge trend of grooming under the name of barbershop". The barbershop, which has already become a symbol of men's self-management, is a space emphasizing masculinity, so the hairstyle and space composition are also masculine. However, as this is an era that values individual expression and inclusiveness, it is certain that many men want a wide range of options to reveal their individuality. The client is an expert who excels at expressing the outside area of traditional frames, and the design team wanted to express the spatial "difference" from the universal men's hair shops in this space.

What attracts the eyes first in the space is none other than the color. As a spatial perfect point added to the overall neat tone, the pink on the floor seems to tell that this place will be a little different from the existing men's spaces. As if it expresses the era where men's makeup is no longer awkward, spaces only for men with colors is comfortable and natural. This main color harmonizes with black, which draws the overall line and the frame format used as a design language in various spots, such as speakers and wall mirrors.

How to effectively utilize a small space of about 54m' was one keynote. Above all, the route is efficiently reduced according to behavioral procedure so that customers can enter the beauty area through the counter and corridor. Lockers and refreshments are prepared in the corridor, so one moving line embraces all necessary behaviors.

The upper and lower parts of the mirror stand in the main hall are opened so that the floor and ceiling are not blocked. They are also finished at the end line of the mirrors without frames so that the reflected images are not confined in the frame. This creates an open and expanding effect by opening the floor and ceiling.

Robert Frost's poem The Road Not Taken' says this. When the road is divided into two in the forest, he chooses one less traveled, and it makes all the difference. On the organized path everyone takes, we can go comfortably without stumbling, but the new path becomes our path completely, even if we take one step. This project is one bold step for the design team. The steps will accumulate one by one, and they will complete their own new path.